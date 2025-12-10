Electric flying taxis may become available to London airport passengers from 2028. Picture: Valo

By Flaminia Luck

Electric flying taxis may become available to London airport passengers from 2028, a UK company has announced.

Vertical Aerospace hopes its Valo aircraft, which has a capacity for up to six passengers, can get regulatory approval in three years - with the first planned commercial routes to include airport-to-city centre connections. Members of the public will get a chance to see the full-scale prototype at an open house in Canary Wharf on Wednesday, the company said. "Valo is the aircraft that turns electric flight into a commercial reality - clean, quiet, fast and engineered for everyday service," Vertical Aerospace chief executive Stuart Simpson said in a statement on Wednesday. "It marks a new dawn in transport, one that will connect people in minutes, not hours." Planned destinations for flying taxis departing from Canary Wharf include London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Cambridge, Oxford and Bicester. The company plans to build seven certification aircraft in the UK to undergo final testing with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Aerospace of inside of Valo, its new commercial eVTOL aircraft that will enter into service following regulatory approval. Picture: Valo

Valo should enter commercial service after obtaining the Type Certification, which is the regulated approval issued to new aircraft designs by regulatory bodies like the EASA and CAA to guarantee safety standards are met. Designed to fly up to 100 miles at speeds of up to 150mph, Valo is expected to launch with a four-seat cabin, room for six cabin bags and six checked bags, panoramic windows, and a cockpit divider for privacy and safety, Vertical Aerospace said. The aircraft's design, however, allows expansion to six seats, with the potential to enable lower fares for passengers, the company added.

"Like all new technology, Vertical Aerospace expects its aircraft will initially be a premium product used for airport transfers, but will evolve and become very affordable once production grows," a spokesperson for Vertical said. "The aircraft is designed to be significantly cheaper than a helicopter, for instance, and to compete with ground transport. "Where it starts to become affordable is, we've got a vehicle that can fly lots of times a day, can carry lots of passengers, needs very little maintenance, is very efficient to operate. "Ultimately, the potential is for this aircraft to be a similar cost as hiring an Uber. "We're selling the aircraft. Our customers will set the prices (for journeys)."

Inside of Valo, its new commercial eVTOL aircraft that will enter into service following regulatory approval. Picture: Valo