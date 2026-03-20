An 80-year-old farmer has told LBC he was "devastated" to find more than 200 tonnes of rubbish dumped illegally on his farm. Picture: Global

By Shivani Sharma

An 80-year-old farmer has told LBC he was "devastated" to find more than 200 tonnes of rubbish dumped illegally on his farm in Hertfordshire last June.

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Several lorry loads of waste bin products, mattresses, office furniture, needles and drug paraphernalia have been rotting on his land in St Albans ever since. No arrests have been made, but he was told by the local council he had to pay more than £50,000 to get the rubbish removed, which he couldn’t afford, or face prosecution. His neighbour, Will Dickinson, has told LBC that it took a huge emotional toll on him.

Several lorry loads of waste bin products, mattresses, office furniture, needles and drug paraphernalia have been rotting on his land in St Albans ever since. Picture: Global

His neighbour, Will Dickinson, has told LBC that it took a huge emotional toll on him. Picture: Global

"He phoned me quite distressed, and realised that the huge concrete block he had put in the gateway to this field had been moved overnight. "In the space of a few days, there was an enormous array of material dumped in his field. "He just turned 80 - he lost his wife this time last year. His daughter lives on the other side of the world, so it was really quite devastating for him to see this." Outrage grew over the case, and a few weeks ago, an ordinary member of the public set up a crowdfunding campaign to help raise money for the farmer. 31-year-old Archie Fold raised £56,000 in a matter of days, telling LBC that he was horrified to hear about the case. "This is just so much worse in person than in the pictures", he said.

31-year-old Archie Fold raised £56,000 in a matter of days, telling LBC that he was horrified to hear about the case. Picture: Global

More than 2,000 people donated to the crowdfunder, with one person donating as much as £1000. Picture: Global

"I was outraged when I heard about this and wanted to do something to help. "It’s staggering to see this in person", he said while looking at the dumped rubbish on the farm. "Criminal gangs are acting with impunity." More than 2,000 people donated to the crowdfunder, with one person donating as much as £1000. Will told LBC that people raised money because they are "disgusted" by the laws, which are "unjust" and "unfair". "I can’t think of any other crime where the victim has to pay", he said. "It’s not right that as a victim of a crime, he becomes the criminal. "The fines for fly tipping (which go up to £1000) are also less than it costs to buy a skip, so people take their chances."

This is something Freya Samuel-Smith from the National Farmers' Union told LBC must be tackled. Picture: Global