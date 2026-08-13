Foetal remains found next to river after member of the public spotted 'what they thought to be placenta' inside bag
Police are appealing for a mother to come forward after the remains of a foetus were found under a bridge by a river in Lancashire.
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On Tuesday afternoon, officers were flagged down by a member of the public who found what they thought to be a placenta inside a bag.
It was found in a wooded area on the Mitton side of the River Hodder under the Hodder Bridge on Whalley Road in Stonyhurst, near Burnley.
When officers attended the scene, it was discovered the bag contained the remains of a foetus, which is not believed to be full term.
A cordon remains in place in the site while forensic enquiries continue.
The force said visitors to the area over the weekend and into the week should get in touch as they may be witnesses to their enquiries.
They added they are particularly keen to speak to a man who was in the area with two children on Tuesday between 1pm and 3pm.
"We also know that this is a really picturesque place, where people come to visit and take photos. If you have images from this area from over the weekend and the beginning of this week, we would be very interested in speaking to you," the force said.
'Devastatingly sad discovery'
DCI Jill Vescovi of our Force Major Investigation Team said: “We have a live investigation underway following the devastatingly sad discovery of this little one. Our enquiries are in their very early stages, and we are working to determine the important facts.
“What we do know is that it is really important for us to find the mother of this baby. We are concerned about her health, and her welfare, and urgently need to identify her and speak to her.
“I know that she must have been through something horrific, and she may be frightened about coming forward.
"We need to speak to her so that we can find out what happened, and so that we are able to give her baby the goodbye they deserve.
“I want to make a direct appeal to her today to ask her to please come forward and speak to us, or someone she trusts who will make a report. We want to make sure you are safe and that you have had any relevant treatment you may need.
“It’s also really important that we speak to people who were in the area recently, to help us try and determine how the foetus came to be in this area. Someone will know what has happened, and it is my, and my team’s job to find out exactly what. We have enquiries ongoing, but we need your help. If you know anything, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please get in touch with us.”