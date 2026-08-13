Police were alerted to the grim discovery after a member of the public found what they thought to be a placenta inside a bag. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Police are appealing for a mother to come forward after the remains of a foetus were found under a bridge by a river in Lancashire.

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On Tuesday afternoon, officers were flagged down by a member of the public who found what they thought to be a placenta inside a bag. It was found in a wooded area on the Mitton side of the River Hodder under the Hodder Bridge on Whalley Road in Stonyhurst, near Burnley. When officers attended the scene, it was discovered the bag contained the remains of a foetus, which is not believed to be full term. A cordon remains in place in the site while forensic enquiries continue.

The remains were found in a wooded area on the Mitton side of the River Hodder. Picture: Alamy

The force said visitors to the area over the weekend and into the week should get in touch as they may be witnesses to their enquiries. They added they are particularly keen to speak to a man who was in the area with two children on Tuesday between 1pm and 3pm. "We also know that this is a really picturesque place, where people come to visit and take photos. If you have images from this area from over the weekend and the beginning of this week, we would be very interested in speaking to you," the force said.

Enquiries to determine the exact point of gestation are ongoing. Picture: Alamy