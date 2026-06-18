Thickening fog caused a postponement just 30 minutes into the first round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

The first group starting on the back nine reached the par-five 12th to be faced with such a thick blanket of fog they could not see the fairway and, after some consultation with officials, play was paused with players on the course initially held in place for 15 minutes before being called back a further 15 minutes later.

Forecasted high winds were expected to be the issue later in the day but with the breeze already at 18mph the real issue was visibility.

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Masters champion Rory McIlroy appeared have got the better half of Thursday’s draw with a 7.52am local tee time (12.52pm BST) alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg.

As did world number one Scottie Scheffler, making his first attempt at securing the career grand slam which McIlroy completed last year, with an 8.14am (1.13pm BST) start.

But the prospects did not look so bright for the likes of newly-crowned US PGA champion Aaron Rai and English compatriot Justin Rose, two-time US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau or 2021 winner Jon Rahm who were all due to start at a time when the wind gusts were predicted to be up to 36mph.

Organisers, concerned about the prospect of balls being blown off the super-fast greens at this Long Island, New York, venue have already taken measures to reduce any potential impact by slowing the pace of the putting surfaces and deciding to syringe the greens with water in a short gap between the morning and afternoon starters.

Evidence of how difficult the course was playing was evidenced by the fact half of the 12 players out were already over par and no-one had registered a birdie.

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, who was due to tee off at 7.19am local time (12.19pm BST) had his preparations halted before he could even get near the tee.

“I’m trying to not allow myself to too badly cool down that much because at my age a second warm-up is not ideal,” the 53-year-old three-time major winner told the Golf Channel as the delay stretched into a second hour.

“As pros we are used to this, it happens all the time.

“The wind’s calmed down, we’d actually love to play – even if I can’t see where the ball is going!

“We just want to get out there. We play in all sorts of conditions and everyone is anxious to get going and see what happens.”