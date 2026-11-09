A yellow weather warning for fog was extended to 11 am on Monday

Several flights from Heathrow and London City airports were cancelled or delayed. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Several flights have been cancelled from London airports due to thick fog.

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Flights from Heathrow and London City airports were cancelled or delayed as a yellow weather warning for fog was extended to 11 am on Monday. Picture: David McQ/Alamy

The yellow weather warning for fog stretches from York to Bath and covers most of the South East and eastern England. The Met Office warned of difficult travel conditions on Monday morning. Visibility could be down to 50 metres or less in some places, with delays to bus and train services possible and a chance of flight cancellations. Niamh Murray, Met Office operational meteorologist, said current weather conditions are the “perfect recipe” for fog.

Visibility could be down to 50 metres or less in some places, with delays to bus and train services possible and a chance of flight cancellations. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“With autumn and winter and getting fog during this time of year, we get much longer nights, and that allows temperatures to fall away,” she said. “We get a longer period of cooling and also the temperatures are much lower, so they’re much closer to the temperature that we need for the air to become saturated and therefore form fog. “Another thing that we need to form fog is quite light winds, not absolutely no winds. “We just have the perfect recipe at the moment: light winds, clear skies, long nights, to allow that fog to develop. And particularly if we see the negative numbers (temperature in degrees Celsius), it can quite stubborn to clear the next day.”

Fog shrouds Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. Picture: DC Premiumstock/Alamy

Motorists have been urged to take extra care in the low-lying cloud after a crash involving more than 30 vehicles during foggy conditions saw a motorway closed for nearly 12 hours. The M20 in Kent was shut both ways between junctions 8 and 9 near Maidstone after the pile-up on Saturday evening, which seriously injured two people. AA president Edmund King previously said: “Fog can transform a familiar road in a matter of minutes, so drivers need to be prepared to adapt their speed and leave more room between themselves and the vehicle ahead. “One of the biggest mistakes is simply following the rear lights of the car in front. It can give you a false sense of security and means you may be travelling too close to react safely if that vehicle suddenly stops.