FIFA’s disciplinary committee suspended Folarin Balogun's red card and one-match ban for a year.

Folarin Balogun during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between USA and Belgium a. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

United States striker Folarin Balogun has revealed he predicted Donald Trump’s involvement in overturning his World Cup suspension would “cause a lot of controversy.”

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The Monaco forward was sent off with a red card in the United States’ round-of-32 meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA’s disciplinary committee then suspended the one-match ban for a year, allowing Balogun to participate in the Americans’ last-16 loss to Belgium. Following the controversial decision, Balogun found himself at the centre of a row over political involvement in the World Cup. On Tuesday morning, human rights group FairSquare submitted a complaint to the International Olympic Committee alleging FIFA president Gianni Infantino breached rules on political neutrality in his dealings with President Trump, who admitted he personally intervened on behalf of Balogun and the US co-hosts. Read more: Lionel Messi's lucky omen? England's World Cup semi-final referee has overseen a string of wins for Argentina icon Read more: England v Argentina semi-final deemed ‘highest risk’ game of World Cup

Balogun told CBS: “My initial reaction was I was happy to be back in the team, but when I kind of started to reflect, I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy, and I could almost see within my team-mates a bit of nerves, because it’s something that is so unique. “But the closer we got to the game I tried to just focus as best as I could, but it was difficult. A lot of outside noise, and that’s hard to avoid.” The Arsenal academy product still maintains the red card he was issued for a tackle on Tarik Muharemovic was not the correct decision. He added: “I was in shock. It wasn’t even a tackle. I was totally in shock, I think you could see my reaction, but I just had to accept the decision and just try to be there for my team. “When something’s not intentional it should never be a red card, so it was just an unfortunate situation, and I think it put a lot more pressure on us than we needed.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has faced questions over his impartiality . Picture: Alamy