The government has given bakers until the end of 2026 to start adding folic acid to non-wholemeal wheat flour.

The extra ingredient is increasingly being used to make bread and also cereal as part of a 2024 government ruling that is now set to kick in.

Bakers have reportedly been inundated with questions from customers about the additive and its potential effect on health.

Opponents, meanwhile, have started a petition against the change and 60,000 had signed at the time of writing.

"We believe it is unethical to mass medicate the entire population without their knowledge or consent in the hope that a minority group of people might see a benefit," the petition states.

The government responded to state: "Folic acid fortification is an evidenced public health measure, not a medical intervention. The policy applies to non-wholemeal flour, reflecting the flour-type already subject to fortification."

Here is what you need to know about folic acid.

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