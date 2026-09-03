What is folic acid and why is it being added to bread?
Bread makers have until the end of 2026 to start conforming to a legal requirement to add ingredient to dough
The government has given bakers until the end of 2026 to start adding folic acid to non-wholemeal wheat flour.
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The extra ingredient is increasingly being used to make bread and also cereal as part of a 2024 government ruling that is now set to kick in.
Bakers have reportedly been inundated with questions from customers about the additive and its potential effect on health.
Opponents, meanwhile, have started a petition against the change and 60,000 had signed at the time of writing.
"We believe it is unethical to mass medicate the entire population without their knowledge or consent in the hope that a minority group of people might see a benefit," the petition states.
The government responded to state: "Folic acid fortification is an evidenced public health measure, not a medical intervention. The policy applies to non-wholemeal flour, reflecting the flour-type already subject to fortification."
Here is what you need to know about folic acid.
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What is folic acid?
Folic acid is a vitamin and a man-made version of vitamin B9, which is used to make DNA and other genetic material.
It is taken as a medicine or supplement during pregnancy to help a baby develop and can also be used to treat folate deficiency.
The amount of folic acid added to food is much lower than the amount in medicines or supplements.
Naturally, folic acid can be found in eggs, leafy green vegetables, and beef liver.
Why is it being added to bread?
The government is concerned that not enough people are getting sufficient folic acid naturally, and that adding it to cereal and bread is a way to increase its consumption.
Folic acid is particularly important for women in pregnancy to help develop the baby's nervous system.
The Department for Health and Social Care said it expects the move to help prevent 200 cases of neural tube deficiency every year and save £10m over a decade.