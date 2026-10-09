For years, practitioners across the health, education, and voluntary sectors have issued urgent warnings that the mental health of young people has been worsening since the 1990s. The review puts the doubt to rest: the decline is real, profound, and deeply rooted.

I will confess, I was dubious when the then Health Minister, Wes Streeting, first commissioned the Independent Review into Prevalence and Support for Mental Health Conditions, ADHD and Autism. My fear was that it was a political stall tactic- there’s no need to address a problem if you deny it’s even there, right? But now I am prepared to eat my own hat and say that I think Professor Peter Fonagy and his team have done a phenomenal job with this work.

For too long, the narrative surrounding youth mental health has been clouded by skepticism, with critics dismissing rising demand as overdiagnosis, social media trends, or a lack of personal resilience. Professor Fonagy’s findings dismantle those myths directly. The distress experienced by young people today is not an illusion, nor is it a generational failing. It is the direct consequence of decades of structural pressures, underfunded support systems, and widespread social and economic uncertainty.

What makes the Review compelling is its explicit recognition that mental distress cannot be solved by healthcare services alone. The review outlines key principles that directly echo the core message Student Minds has championed for years: education, employment, housing, welfare, and public health are not separate from the mental health system. In our University Mental Health Charter and Student Mental Health Manifesto we’ve advocated for whole-university and whole-society approaches, carefully articulating the evidence as to why joined-up approaches are necessary to solving these complex problems.

Crucially, the Review challenges our national reliance on a diagnosis-dependent model, calling instead for a system led primarily by need. In higher education, where access to reasonable adjustments or Disabled Students’ Allowance (DSA) currently hinges on clinical diagnoses, this represents a monumental shift. Our regulatory bodies, like the Office for Students, must rapidly adapt to align with this need-led reality, rather than maintain the bottleneck that diagnostic dependencies create. Diagnosis should never be the sole key that unlocks basic support, nor should it be so heavily relied upon that it denies young people the path to recovery.

While the Review provides welcome clarity and evidence, it must not become another milestone in an endless cycle of governmental stall tactics. The government must now take full ownership of these findings. Addressing the youth mental health crisis requires bold action rather than passive acknowledgment. That means dismantling the barriers that force young people to wait months or years for help, shifting toward needs-led support, and resourcing community-based and educational mental health services so care is available before a crisis occurs.

Young people represent our collective future. If we fail to invest in them now, and if we refuse to afford them the resources, support, and opportunities required to thrive, the social and economic consequences will echo for decades to come. The Fonagy Review has drawn the line in the sand, it is time for the government to step up and act.

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Dom Smithies is Head of Influencing and Communications at Student Minds, the UK’s student mental health charity.

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