Foo Fighters confirm first UK dates after Dave Grohl fathers child outside marriage
Band release comeback single and announce tour of Europe as well as two festival dates
Foo Fighters have announced a stadium tour for next summer as well as performances at two major European festivals.
The shows are set to be the first in the UK since frontman Dave Grohl took time out after admitting he had fathered a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.
Rock fan Jennifer Young has come forward to confirm she is the mother of Grohl’s baby daughter - although the grunge veteran has reportedly worked to preserve his 22-year marriage.
Foo Fighters played at several UK football stadiums in 2024 - most recently on June 27 at Villa Park.
They have recently released a single called Asking For a Friend, and have been confirmed to play the sister festivals Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain, and Nos Alive, in Lisbon, Portugal.
Where are Foo Fighters playing in the UK in 2026?
- June 25: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
- June 27: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
The shows were announced as part of a wider European stadium tour, with dates in: Oslo, Stockholm, Warsaw, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Vienna and Milan.
Who is supporting Foo Fighters?
The band have confirmed a range of support acts will join them on the tour, with Queens of the Stone Age to join for the North America shows and IDLES on the bill for European shows.
For the Anfield dates, it will be a split line-up:
- For June 25: Inhaler, Otoboke, and Beaver,
- For June 27: Royal Otis, and Die Spitz
How to get tickets?
For a pre sale, fans can sign up to a newsletter and receive access information.
All general sale tickets are on sale Friday, 14 November at 10am, from foofiighters.com