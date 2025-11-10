Foo Fighters have announced a stadium tour for next summer as well as performances at two major European festivals.

The shows are set to be the first in the UK since frontman Dave Grohl took time out after admitting he had fathered a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

Rock fan Jennifer Young has come forward to confirm she is the mother of Grohl’s baby daughter - although the grunge veteran has reportedly worked to preserve his 22-year marriage.

Foo Fighters played at several UK football stadiums in 2024 - most recently on June 27 at Villa Park.

They have recently released a single called Asking For a Friend, and have been confirmed to play the sister festivals Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain, and Nos Alive, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Where are Foo Fighters playing in the UK in 2026?

June 25: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

June 27: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

The shows were announced as part of a wider European stadium tour, with dates in: Oslo, Stockholm, Warsaw, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Vienna and Milan.