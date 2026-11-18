In a recent survey, 43 per cent of its food banks reported “critical” levels of food donations

Food banks in Scotland are experiencing critically low levels of donations ahead of winter, a report has warned. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Food banks in Scotland are experiencing critically low levels of donations ahead of winter, a report has warned.

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Trussell sounded the alarm as it prepares for its busiest period of the year. Last winter it provided more than 55,000 emergency food parcels to families, the equivalent of one parcel every two and a half minutes. But in a recent survey, 43 per cent of its food banks reported “critical” levels of food donations. Almost half of the Trussell’s food banks (46 per cent) said preparing for this winter is harder than previous years. Donations last winter were 36 per cent lower last winter compared to 2022 “marking a sustained decline in donations”, the charity said. Read more: Burnham hints at reversing Reeves' national insurance hike to help hospitality firms hire Neets Read more: UK inflation rises to highest level in a year

Trussell sounded the alarm as it prepares for its busiest period of the year. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty

It warned that its services face falling donations, rising operating costs and persistently high levels of need. Trussell said its food banks were increasingly forced to buy food to ensure access to emergency support. More than 400 tonnes of food was purchased in Scotland in 2025, almost seven times as much as in 2021. The charity said the food weighed the equivalent of 35 double-decker buses. The gap between food bank demand and donations has widened since the start of the cost-of-living crisis, the report also found. In 2021, food banks in Scotland purchased just 3 per cent of the food needed to support service users. By 2025, that had increased to 22 per cent.

Food banks in Scotland are experiencing critically low levels of donations ahead of winter, a report has warned. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty

It encouraged people to help those facing hunger this winter by donating food through the Tesco Winter Food Collection from November 26-28, directly to their local food bank or by supporting Trussell’s winter appeal. Cara Hilton, Trussell’s senior policy and public affairs manager for Scotland, says: “Food banks continue to see people forced to skip meals, go without heating and sitting in the dark because they can’t afford the essentials like toiletries, rent and household bills. “A food bank recently reported hearing from people who put on coats and get into bed to keep warm because they cannot afford to heat their homes. “One person who turned to a food bank described having less than £1 in their bank account and no food in the cupboards. This isn’t right.

“Our food banks are a lifeline to people facing hunger and hardship across our communities – but they shouldn’t have to exist in the first place. “People’s shelves are empty, so food banks can’t be. “We are encouraging anyone who is able to, to donate food or funds this winter. “Your help today will make a real difference to your neighbours’ lives, by ensuring people get the emergency food and practical support they need, while we work towards a future where nobody needs a food bank to survive.” Ken Linton, manager of Dundee and Angus Foodbank, said: “It’s not right that anyone in Scotland doesn’t have enough money to live on. “Every week, our wonderful staff and volunteers provide a lifeline through emergency food parcels and practical support to everyone who needs it.