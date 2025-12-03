An emergency food parcel will be provided every 10 seconds across the UK this winter, the Trussell charity has predicted.

The food bank organisation said rising costs of essentials such as food, electricity and rent are pushing more families “to the brink”.

It said there were 740,000 emergency food parcels distributed across the UK between December 2024 and February this year, adding that this was 40 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels five years ago.

Around one in three (266,000) parcels handed out last winter went to children, representing a 29 per cent rise compared to the period December 2019 to February 2020.

Parcels delivered to those aged over 65 tripled to more than 24,000, Trussell said.

There were more than 68,000 families who were first-time food bank users last winter and Trussell said it expects more this year.

Its forecast of one parcel every 10 seconds between this month and February is based on long-term patterns in food parcel distribution by food banks in the Trussell community, the charity said.