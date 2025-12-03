Food banks likely to hand out one emergency parcel every 10 seconds this winter
Around one in three (266,000) parcels handed out last winter went to children
An emergency food parcel will be provided every 10 seconds across the UK this winter, the Trussell charity has predicted.
The food bank organisation said rising costs of essentials such as food, electricity and rent are pushing more families “to the brink”.
It said there were 740,000 emergency food parcels distributed across the UK between December 2024 and February this year, adding that this was 40 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels five years ago.
Around one in three (266,000) parcels handed out last winter went to children, representing a 29 per cent rise compared to the period December 2019 to February 2020.
Parcels delivered to those aged over 65 tripled to more than 24,000, Trussell said.
There were more than 68,000 families who were first-time food bank users last winter and Trussell said it expects more this year.
Its forecast of one parcel every 10 seconds between this month and February is based on long-term patterns in food parcel distribution by food banks in the Trussell community, the charity said.
Its winter campaign is being supported by Hollywood actor Joseph Fiennes who spoke of the “stark reality of how the cost of living continues to affect people’s lives”, adding: “As winter sets in, we have a responsibility to support people who are struggling most."
Former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman recalled the “abject poverty” in which she grew up, saying such “hardship stays with you”, as she also lent her support.
She added: “This year, too many people will spend the festive period worried sick, skipping meals so their children can eat and unsure how they will cope.
“It doesn’t have to be that way and together, we can call for change to end the need for food banks. But until then, food banks remain a lifeline for people struggling to put food on the table.”
A Government spokesperson said: “Food bank use is a blight on the country and although it went down last year, we are determined to do more.
“To help with everyday costs we’ve increased the National Minimum Wage, meaning an extra £1,500 a year for full-time workers, as well as taking £150 off energy bills from April and recommitting to the Triple Lock.
“Thanks to our decision to scrap the two-child limit and introduce a wider package of measures for families we will lift 550,000 children out of poverty by the end of this parliament.”