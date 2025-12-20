Many workers in the food industry believe their wages are insufficient to meet basic needs such as food and energy, according to a new report.

Three in five members of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) said they feared running out of food because of a lack of money.

Nearly half of the 350 workers surveyed said they were feeling “food insecure” and a third reported they do not have enough food to feed them and their families.

Most of those surveyed said they were eating cheaper alternatives.

A growing number also reported that they are skipping meals and relied on friends and family or food banks to eat.

Nearly nine out of 10 said they have reduced their heating to save money.

