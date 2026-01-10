Food inflation to continue falling, says supermarket boss
Sainsbury's CEO Simon Roberts was hopeful for the year ahead, saying prices were more likely to be stable in 2026
UK grocery inflation was 4.3% in the four weeks to December 28, according to industry data published on January 9. This was an easing from the 4.7% level recorded in the previous four week period.
Boss of Britain's second largest supermarket group, Mr Roberts was hopeful for the year ahead, saying prices were more likely to be stable in the new year.
"We've seen food inflation come down and when you think about the outlook for the year ahead we'd expect that to continue."
He also added that Sainsbury's wasn't facing the same hike in social security costs for employees that it had in 2025.
"Whilst wages are still increasing, those are things that we planned for over a long period of time," Roberts added.
From April, Britain's main minimum wage rate jumps a further 4.1%.
New industry data also recorded an increase in food sales for the supermarket, with an increase of 5.4 per cent over the festive season - although still down from the previous quarter - with shoppers reaching for healthier fresh food, as well as premium dine in products over Christmas.