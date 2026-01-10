Sainbury's CEO Simon Roberts says that food inflation is expected to continue falling in 2026.

UK grocery inflation was 4.3% in the four weeks to December 28, according to industry data published on January 9. This was an easing from the 4.7% level recorded ‌in the previous four week period.

Boss of Britain's ​second largest ‌supermarket group, Mr Roberts was hopeful for the year ahead, saying prices were more likely to be stable in the new year.

"We've ​seen food ‌inflation come down ‍and ⁠when you think about the outlook for the year ahead we'd expect that to continue."

Read more: Sainsbury's struggling as Argos sales dwindle

Read more: Amazon get the go-ahead to deliver by drone