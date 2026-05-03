A combination of extreme weather driven by climate change, global supply disruptions, and continued exposure to volatile oil and gas markets has compounded pressures on the food system.

Food prices set to rise by 50% on start of cost-of-living crisis by November. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

UK food prices are on track to be 50% higher by November compared to levels at the start of the cost-of-living crisis in mid-2021, according to research.

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The “grim milestone” would mean that the price growth seen in the nearly 20 years before the crisis would be achieved in just over five years – almost quadrupling the pace of food inflation, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank said. A combination of extreme weather driven by climate change, global supply disruptions, and continued exposure to volatile oil and gas markets had compounded pressures on the food system. According to the analysis, the cost of staples including pasta, frozen vegetables, chocolate, eggs and beef – all up between 50% and 64% – and olive oil, up 113%, had already seen some of the steepest rises, reflecting their sensitivity to volatile oil and gas prices, synthetic fertiliser costs and climate impacts such as droughts, floods, and heatwaves, both in the UK and in key import regions. Read more: Fuel price rises caused by cost of oil rather than retail margins – watchdog Read more: Rising household costs ‘will be felt hardest by those already struggling’

A combination of factors had compounded pressures on the food system. Picture: Alamy

Together, these forces had pushed household food bills up by an average of £605 over 2022 and 2023, with energy shocks accounting for £244 of this, the ECIU said. More recently, five climate-impacted foods – butter, milk, beef, chocolate and coffee – have been responsible for much of the continued pressure on food inflation, with the price of these foods rising over four times faster than other food and drink. Chris Jaccarini, food and farming analyst at the ECIU, said: “Trump’s war in the Middle East is set to drive shopping bills higher as oil and gas prices spike. “Scientists are predicting 2027 to be the hottest year on record with climate change combining with the El Nino effect kicking off this year. Three of England’s worst harvests on record have been in the past five years. “Unless we get to net zero emissions to stop climate change and bring balance to the system, food prices will spiral ever further, but net zero also means burning less oil and gas, so insulating our food system from the kind of price spikes we’ve been seeing since Russia invaded Ukraine.”