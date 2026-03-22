Supermarket staple recalled over fears they may have been contaminated by mice at manufacturing site
Several porridge pots have been recalled because they may have been contaminated by mice at their manufacturing site.
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British porridge and oat drink brand Moma issued a warning about seven of its pots and two of its porridge sachets.
Customers have been told not to eat the affected products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "Moma Foods is recalling various porridge pots and sachet products because of possible mouse contamination at the manufacturing site."
It added: "These products may contain mouse contamination making them unsafe to eat."
Notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the items and an alert has been displayed on Moma's website. Its almond butter and salted caramel porridge pot has been recalled, as well as Moma's apple, cinnamon and brown sugar product, and the banana and peanut butter protein porridge pot.
The warning also applies to its blueberry and vanilla porridge pots, its cranberry and raisin ones, and the golden syrup and the plain no-added sugar products.
Moma has also asked customers to return their almond butter and salted caramel porridge sachets, and the apple, cinnamon and brown sugar sachets.
None of its other products are affected.