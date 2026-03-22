Moma porridge has issued a warning about seven of its pots and two of its sachets. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Several porridge pots have been recalled because they may have been contaminated by mice at their manufacturing site.

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British porridge and oat drink brand Moma issued a warning about seven of its pots and two of its porridge sachets. Customers have been told not to eat the affected products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "Moma Foods is recalling various porridge pots and sachet products because of possible mouse contamination at the manufacturing site."

,. Picture: Food Standards Agency