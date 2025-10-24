This is the brazen moment that two thieves attempted to steal a bike outside a police station in broad daylight.

After being arrested and charged, John Kent, 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a pedal cycle and handling stolen goods.

The two foolish thieves were spotted on CCTV trying to break a lock on a bike on Bishopsgate in east London before being swarmed upon by police from the nearby City of London Police Station.

John Hutchenson, 44, of Canton Street, also pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a pedal cycle, going equipped to steal and theft from a shop.

Police Constable Sibyl Beaumont, City of London Police, said: “These thieves foolishly believed they could steal a bike outside a police station, when we have officers on patrol and we have the City of London’s extensive camera network and we caught them red-handed.

“Officers responded immediately to apprehend the culprits.

“There are ways to make your bike harder to target by thieves or help return it to you if it is stolen, such as using a thick D lock, getting your bike marked or taking removable parts with you.”