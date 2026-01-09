It comes after another shooting by federal officers in Oregon left two people wounded and elicited more scrutiny of enforcement operations.

Footage recorded by ICE agent at centre of fatal Minneapolis shooting released as clip shows new perspective. Picture: X

By Danielle de Wolfe

Newly released footage recorded by the ICE agent at the centre of a fatal Minneapolis shooting sheds new light on the incident that left mother-of-three Renee Good dead.

The video clip emerged online on Friday and appears to show the ICE agent's interactions with Ms Good moments before he fired the fatal shots through the car's windscreen. The audio shows a short confrontation between the pair, with Ms Good's partner attempting and failing to open the passenger side door, before she turns the wheel to drive away from the officer. Audio from the unverified footage appears to document the car clipping the officer, as fatal shots are discharged. The ICE agent at the centre of the case has since been widely identified as Jonathan E Ross - a Minnesota resident and 10-year veteran of the special response team within ICE. Ms Good's death - at least the fifth tied to immigration sweeps since Mr Trump took office - has resonated far beyond Minneapolis, as protests took place or were expected this week in many large US cities. Read more: ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good named for first time - as it emerges he was dragged by other driver months ago Read more: Clashes erupt between federal officers and protesters in Minneapolis after woman killed by ICE

In a fiery news conference from the White House on Thursday, the Vice-President insisted the 37-year-old's death was a "tragedy of her own making," branding her a "victim of left-wing ideology". Initial footage released of the mother's killing in a residential area of the city on emerged online and appears to show Ms Good turning the wheels of her vehicle away from ICE agents in an apparent attempt to drive away. The Minnesota agency that investigates officer-involved shootings said on Thursday that it had been frozen out of the investigation by the FBI and US Justice Department, effectively ending any role for the state to determine if crimes were committed. "Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands," said Drew Evans, head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

People march in protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Picture: Getty

Anger and outrage has been spilling out onto the streets of Minneapolis in the US over the fatal shooting of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. People took to the streets as a new shooting by federal officers in Oregon left two people wounded and elicited more scrutiny of enforcement operations across the US. Hundreds of people protesting over the shooting of Renee Good marched in freezing rain on Thursday night down one of Minneapolis' major thoroughfares, chanting "ICE out now" and holding signs saying, "killer ICE off our streets". Protesters earlier vented their outrage outside a federal facility that is serving as a hub for the administration's latest immigration crackdown on a major city. Early Friday, city crews removed makeshift barricades made from debris including rubbish bins and Christmas trees that blocked streets in the area of Wednesday's shooting to keep streets open, but Minneapolis officials said they would not remove the memorial the community created there. Read more: 'Tragedy of her own making': Vance blames 'far-left' for Minnesota ICE shooting, insisting victim was guilty of ‘classic terrorism’ Read more: Wife of ICE shooting victim blames herself saying 'I made her come down here' in harrowing footage

Protesters confront federal agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis. Picture: AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

The shooting in Portland, Oregon, took place outside a hospital on Thursday afternoon. A man and woman were shot inside a vehicle, and their conditions were not immediately known. The FBI and the Oregon Department of Justice were investigating. Portland mayor Keith Wilson and the city council called on ICE to end all operations in the city until a full investigation is completed. Hundreds protested on Thursday night at the ICE building. Early Friday, Portland police reported that a handful of arrests were made after officers asked protesters to move to the pavement, as traffic remained open in the area.

Federal agent shooting in Portland. Picture: Getty

Just as it did following Wednesday's shooting in Minneapolis, the Department of Homeland Security defended the actions of the officers in Portland, saying it occurred after a Venezuelan man with alleged gang ties and who was involved in a recent shooting tried to "weaponise" his vehicle to hit the officers. It was not yet clear if witness video corroborates that account. Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem, President Donald Trump and others in his administration have repeatedly characterised the Minneapolis shooting as an act of self-defence and cast Ms Good as a villain, suggesting she used her vehicle as a weapon to attack the officer who shot her. Vice president JD Vance said the shooting was justified and Ms Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was a "victim of left-wing ideology".

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a news briefing. Picture: Getty

"I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognising that it is a tragedy of her own making," Mr Vance said, noting that the officer who killed her was injured while making an arrest last June. But state and local officials and protesters rejected that characterisation, with Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey saying video recordings show the self-defence argument is "garbage". The Minneapolis shooting happened on the second day of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown on the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, which Homeland Security said is the biggest immigration enforcement operation ever. More than 2,000 officers are taking part and Ms Noem said they have made more than 1,500 arrests. It provoked an immediate response in the city where police killed George Floyd in 2020, with hundreds of people turning up to the scene to vent their outrage at the ICE officers and the school district cancelling classes for the rest of the week as a precaution.

People march in protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Picture: Getty

Minnesota governor Tim Walz demanded that the state be allowed to take part, repeatedly emphasising that it would be "very difficult for Minnesotans" to accept that an investigation excluding the state could be fair. Several bystanders captured video of Ms Good's killing.

A memorial for Renee Nicole Good stands near the site of her shooting. Picture: Getty