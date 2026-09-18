Crimestoppers are offering a £10,000 reward for any information which leads to the arrest and convictions of those responsible

By Alex Storey

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they'd like to speak to after a 13-year-old girl was lured into a field and raped.

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Officers launched an investigation in August 2024 after the girl was attacked in Bethnal Green, east London. The victim reported seeing two men on Whitechapel Road who led her into Weavers Fields, where she was raped and later found by a member of the public. Enquiries have been ongoing since then, in which time the force says its specialist officers have been supporting the teenager, whose family says has been living in fear since. Read more: Desperate mother makes plea for missing daughter, 13, last seen almost week ago as police issue fresh appeal Read more: Teenager from South Sudan jailed for piloting 165-person 'mega-dinghy' across Channel

Police have released this image of two suspects. Picture: Met Police

A £10,000 reward is also being offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. A spokesperson for the Met said on Friday that it was now in a position to release footage of two men, which shows one wearing a black shirt, blue trousers and black shoes. The other appears in a blue zip-up jacket and black trousers while walking down a street. The victim’s family said: "Our daughter continues to live in fear for her safety and no longer feels comfortable being on her own. "Wherever possible, we accompany her because she simply doesn't feel safe without us. "She should be enjoying her teenage years, spending time with friends, growing in confidence and looking forward to the future. "Instead, so much of that has been taken away from her as a result of this incident.

Police believe the girl was led into the field from Whitechapel Road. Picture: Google

"While we have done everything we can to support her and stay strong as a family, the impact has been devastating. "This has affected all of us in ways that are difficult to put into words. "We are asking anyone who knows anything about what happened that night to come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could help provide answers and bring us a step closer to justice." Detective Chief Inspector Anna Deighton, who is leading the investigation said: "This was an awful attack on a teenage girl who was targeted and subjected to sexual violence. "Two years on, our enquiries into this investigation are continuing. If you recognise the men in the CCTV we have released with this appeal, please come forward and speak to us. “If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, it is vital you get in touch.

Weavers Fields in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google

“We are also working alongside the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible." Alexa Loukas, Regional Manager for London at Crimestoppers, added: "The impact of this horrific crime continues to be felt by the victim and her family two years on. "No young person should have to live in fear or have their sense of safety and freedom taken away from them as a result of such a devastating attack. "We know that someone may hold information that could help identify those responsible. No matter how insignificant it may seem, that piece of information could be crucial in helping secure justice for the victim and her family.