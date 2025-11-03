A football agent has been arrested after allegedly threatening a Premier League footballer with a gun in what has been described as an "horrendous" ordeal.

The player, who is in his 20s and cannot be legally identified, was targeted in London on September 6.

During the incident, another man is also alleged to have been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the scene at 11.14pm following reports of a man being threatened with a firearm.

A man, 31, was arrested on September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence.

He has been bailed with enquiries continue.

The player's club is aware of the incident.

The Met is investigating the incident.