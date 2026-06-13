As the World Cup draws closer, amid the excitement, pride and unity that it brings, there is a deeply uncomfortable truth we cannot keep brushing aside.

Domestic abuse rises significantly when England lose, with research from Lancaster University showing an increase of 38%. That is not coincidence. It is a pattern.

The recently launched Crimestoppers’ “Let’s call time on abuse” initiative is a step in the right direction, encouraging people to recognise the signs and speak up anonymously. It also complements frontline organisations like the Pennine Domestic Abuse Partnership. But awareness campaigns alone are not enough to eradicate domestic abuse, and it is time to be honest about who else should be stepping up.

Football does not cause domestic abuse. Domestic abuse is rooted in control, behaviour and long-standing patterns. However, major sporting events can intensify those behaviours. Heightened emotions, alcohol, disrupted routines and collective highs and lows are a cocktail for abuse. We see similar spikes at Christmas and bank holidays - the World Cup is simply one of the most visible examples.

This applies to all forms of abuse. Physical violence, coercive control, intimidation, emotional manipulation and isolation can worsen during these periods. For many victims, recognising abuse is not straightforward, particularly when there are no visible injuries. Add children, financial dependence and fear into the equation, and it becomes clear why so many people feel unable to seek help quickly.

A coordinated response from police, councils, charities and legal professionals is essential, but it only works if people know where to turn.

This is where football needs to take a harder look at itself. The game has shown it can lead on major social issues, and some clubs are more active when it comes to domestic abuse. Past partnerships such as Fulham FC and Solace Women’s Aid, Ipswich Town FC and the EFL Trust, alongside campaigns such as White Ribbon, demonstrate this.

But activity cannot be tokenistic or temporary. Given the reach and influence of clubs and governing bodies, and during major sporting events where the risks are well documented, there is an unmissable opportunity to do more.

Clear messaging during broadcasts, consistent signposting on social media, and obligatory partnerships with domestic abuse organisations should apply at all levels, from grassroots clubs to the Premier League.

Action can go further than awareness. Football Banning Orders see anti-social fans banned from matches. Similar consequences for abusers would show how strong rhetoric is backed by tough actions.

Football prides itself on its community impact. That influence carries responsibility. The World Cup is not just a sporting spectacle. It is a cultural moment with real-world consequences. Ignoring that link does not make it go away, it simply allows it to continue behind closed doors.

Domestic abuse is not confined to tournaments, but these moments highlight just how urgent the issue is. Football cannot solve it alone, but it can no longer afford to sit on the sidelines.

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Jaynie Broughton is a Family Law Solicitor and Head of the Domestic Abuse Team at Ramsdens Solicitors.

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