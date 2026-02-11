After an equalising goal in the 63rd minute, Butler sent a message to the player, including racist language, from his home

Connor Butler, now 20. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A man who sent racist abuse to a Championship footballer after he scored a goal has been banned from watching games for four years.

Connor Butler received a banning order after he sent an abusive message to Luton Town FC star Elijah Adebayo on Instagram in 2024 after the match against Sunderland AFC. After an equalising goal in the 63rd minute, Butler sent a message to the player, including racist language, from his home. The now 20-year-old was identified through his social media accounts by Cheshire Constabulary and Northumbria Police. It was then found that be had multiple social media profiles in his name.

Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo (right) celebrates with Carlton Morris after scoring. Picture: Alamy

Butler, of Palermo Street in Pallion, Sunderland, was arrested in February 2025 and later charged with one count of sending communication of an indecent or offensive nature. He pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on December 10 2025. He was slapped with a four-year football banning order on February 2. Butler is now banned from attending any regulated matches in a professional or semi-professional league in England and Wales until February 1, 2030. He is also prohibited from travelling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.

Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo (right) during the 2024 match. Picture: Alamy