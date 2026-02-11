Football fan banned from every ground in the country for racist abuse
A man who sent racist abuse to a Championship footballer after he scored a goal has been banned from watching games for four years.
Connor Butler received a banning order after he sent an abusive message to Luton Town FC star Elijah Adebayo on Instagram in 2024 after the match against Sunderland AFC.
After an equalising goal in the 63rd minute, Butler sent a message to the player, including racist language, from his home.
The now 20-year-old was identified through his social media accounts by Cheshire Constabulary and Northumbria Police.
It was then found that be had multiple social media profiles in his name.
Butler, of Palermo Street in Pallion, Sunderland, was arrested in February 2025 and later charged with one count of sending communication of an indecent or offensive nature.
He pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on December 10 2025.
He was slapped with a four-year football banning order on February 2.
Butler is now banned from attending any regulated matches in a professional or semi-professional league in England and Wales until February 1, 2030.
He is also prohibited from travelling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.
Butler was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, and court costs.
Speaking after the result, Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, football policing lead for Northumbria Police said: "Racist and hateful speech has absolutely no place in our communities or online, and we know this kind of behaviour isn’t representative of the overwhelming majority of football fans."
Chief Supt Hall added: "We’d like to commend the victim in this case for coming forward to police, and I am grateful for the restrictions which are now stringently placed on Butler.
"I hope this reinforces our commitment to taking action against anybody who commits this type of crime – it will not be tolerated and we will do all we can to put perpetrators before the courts."
A spokesperson for Luton Town FC said: "We have become accustomed to our players and staff receiving abuse online in recent years.
“Sadly, many have become tired of reporting it, but Elijah has received some form of racial abuse in each of the five years he has been a Luton Town player and has always felt strongly enough to make statements to the police.
“This one thankfully has resulted in a prosecution and punishment that we hope acts as a deterrent to anyone thinking they can send abuse in a direct message, or on any form of social media, and get away with it.
"We stand with Elijah and all victims of discrimination, and will continue to fight for any of our Luton Town family who suffers at the fingertips of these keyboard criminals."
If any member of the public sees, reads or hears of offensive, racist, or homophobic language at fixtures or online, report it by sending Northumbria Police a direct message, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.
Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.
People can also make a report to a police officer on duty or member of security at a football match.