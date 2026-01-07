The former England international's diagnosis was revealed on Wednesday

Football legend Kevin Keegan diagnosed with stomach cancer, family confirm. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Football legend Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer, his family has confirmed.

The former England international, 74, was recently admitted to hospital due to what his family have described as "ongoing abdominal symptoms". In a statement released on Wednesday, his family added: "These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment". "Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care. "During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment."

Our former player & manager, Kevin Keegan will undergo treatment after being diagnosed with cancer having been admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms.



King Kev. We're with you every step of the way. Hoping for a full and speedy recovery 🙏🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/yLVSJWMrKf — Newcastle United (@NUFC) January 7, 2026

Keegan, nicknamed "King Kev" or "Mighty Mouse", Keegan became closely associated with both Liverpool and Newcastle over the course of his Premier League career. The icon scored 204 goals in 592 appearances during his club career, adding 21 goals in 63 caps during his stint playing for the national side. Newcastle United published the family's statement to social media on Wednesday - a side he both played for and managed over the course of his career. Keegan later went on to manage England during his illustrious career.

Kevin Keegan posing in the England strip. Picture: Getty

Keegan started his career at Scunthorpe before being signed for Liverpool by Bill Shankly in 1971, going on to win the First Division title three times as well as the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup twice and the 1977 European Cup. Keegan was twice named European Footballer of the Year while at German club Hamburg and returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle before retiring as a player in 1984. He won 63 England caps, scoring 21 goals, playing at the 1982 World Cup and was also later captain of the national team. In 1992, Keegan made his first step into management at his former club Newcastle, guiding them into the Premier League and to within touching distance of the 1995/96 title only to miss out to Manchester United. After leaving St James' Park in January 1997, a brief stint at Fulham followed before he became England manager in 1999, having initially taken on the job following Glenn Hoddle's departure.

Kevin Keegan alongside John Barnes. Picture: Alamy