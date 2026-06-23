Football legend John Barnes praises Tuchel for 'managing large personalities' ahead of England-Ghana match
More than 14,000 supporters are expected to have travelled to the Boston the game against Ghana
England legend John Barnes has praised Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel for managing the large personalities and says he expects the team to sail through to the knock-outs ahead of tonight's match with Ghana.
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The side go into the clash on three points with another win all but guaranteeing passage through to the round of 32 in North America.
Barnes, who has 79 caps to his name, told LBC that the German boss deserves credit for placing a greater emphasis on the team and not selecting individuals like Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.
The Three Lions secured a statement 4-2 win over Croatia in Dallas in their tournament opener, leaving many fans confident of the team’s chances in the tournament.
More than 14,000 supporters are expected to have travelled to the Boston the game against Ghana.
He told LBC's Henry Riley: "The game against Ghana will be difficult because Ghana are a decent side but I expect England to do well.
"The Croatia performance and the result will just calm them down.
"Had that been a draw or they lost, this would be a huge game for them. But of course, having beaten Croatia, you know, I think they're virtually guaranteed to go through even if they draw against Ghana but I do expect them to win."
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Barnes, 62, famous for his 1990 rap on World in Motion, added: "Im not gonna buy on any individual player. Individual players don't win World Cups, they don't win games.
"If you look what Thomas Tuchel's done in not taking Cole Palmers and the Phil Foden and the flair players, he's gone for a strong workmanlike team in midfield where you got Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, and Declan Rice.
"They're physical, they're strong, they can get forward, they can overpower teams. So therefore, I'm not looking to any individual to win us this World Cup.
"If Thomas Tuchel is not going to play in a style that's going to suit Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, who are we to tell him he should take them?"
Tuchel is looking to become the first foreign manager to lift a World Cup next month and while former Liverpool striker Barnes thinks France will win, he also admitted England can beat anyone on their day.
Adding his thoughts on the debate on whether national flags should be flown on the streets during the tournament, he added: "It's not an endless debate, it's only when the World Cup or the Euros come along.
"When the World Cup's around, I have no issue with it at all.
"While the World Cup's on, England flags all over the place isn't an issue with me whatsoever."