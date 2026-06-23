England legend John Barnes has praised Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel for managing the large personalities and says he expects the team to sail through to the knock-outs ahead of tonight's match with Ghana.

The side go into the clash on three points with another win all but guaranteeing passage through to the round of 32 in North America.

Barnes, who has 79 caps to his name, told LBC that the German boss deserves credit for placing a greater emphasis on the team and not selecting individuals like Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

The Three Lions secured a statement 4-2 win over Croatia in Dallas in their tournament opener, leaving many fans confident of the team’s chances in the tournament.

More than 14,000 supporters are expected to have travelled to the Boston the game against Ghana.

He told LBC's Henry Riley: "The game against Ghana will be difficult because Ghana are a decent side but I expect England to do well.

"The Croatia performance and the result will just calm them down.

"Had that been a draw or they lost, this would be a huge game for them. But of course, having beaten Croatia, you know, I think they're virtually guaranteed to go through even if they draw against Ghana but I do expect them to win."

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