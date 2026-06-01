Football legend Kevin Keegan, 75, reveals stage four cancer battle
Football legend Kevin Keegan has opened up on his battle with cancer and told fans he “needs to say goodbye properly”.
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Keegan, 75, was admitted to hospital at the start of this year with abdominal symptoms. His family later confirmed the cancer diagnosis and said that he would be going through treatment.
In a statement at the time, Newcastle United said: "Kevin Keegan was recently admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms.
"These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment.
"Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.
"During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment."
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This weekend he appeared at the Tyne Theatre in conversation with Peter Graves where Peter asked him: “How are you doing mate?”
Keegan replied jokingly: “Still alive, thank you.”
Talking to the Daily Mail about his diagnosis, he said: “They said we have a top doctor with this new way of fighting what you have got. Which is stage four cancer.
“He was a Liverpool supporter so I went to meet him. I knew I wouldn’t be walking alone, if you know what I mean.”
He said he didn’t want a statue after his death, saying: “My statue is the way people receive me.”
“I want to say goodbye. I didn’t get the chance when I left the club last time,” he added.
One of football’s all-time greats, Keegan won three First Division championships, two UEFA Cups, one FA Cup and a European Cup during his playing career with Liverpool.
He also won the Ballon d’Or twice, the only Englishman to ever achieve this feat.
He went on to manage Newcastle, Manchester City, and Fulham and spent 18 months as England manager which ended after defeat by Germany in the final game at Wembley in 2000.