Football legend Kevin Keegan has opened up on his battle with cancer and told fans he “needs to say goodbye properly”.

Keegan, 75, was admitted to hospital at the start of this year with abdominal symptoms. His family later confirmed the cancer diagnosis and said that he would be going through treatment.

In a statement at the time, Newcastle United said: "Kevin Keegan was recently admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms.

"These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment.

"Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.

"During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment."

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