Football legend Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

England and Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.

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At the start of last month the double Ballon D'or winner announced he'd been diagnosed with stage four cancer. His family originally said in January that he had been battling cancer, but it spread to other parts of his body and his death was announced today. A statement from his family read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75. Read more: 'Disgrace to football' Shocking moment bitter Argentina players turn their backs on Spain's World Cup trophy lift Read more: What really sparked Argentina’s brawl with Spain after World Cup final defeat - as Fifa launches investigation

Keegan pictured at Wembley in 1999 during a training session while manager of England. Picture: Alamy

“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments. “Kevin, a double Ballon D’or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.” He had been undergoing treatment in recent months.

Keegan, with his trademark perm, surrounded by young fans during a training session at Newcastle. Picture: Alamy