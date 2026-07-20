Football legend Kevin Keegan dies aged 75 after battle with cancer
England and Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.
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At the start of last month the double Ballon D'or winner announced he'd been diagnosed with stage four cancer.
His family originally said in January that he had been battling cancer, but it spread to other parts of his body and his death was announced today.
A statement from his family read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75.
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“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.
“Kevin, a double Ballon D’or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”
He had been undergoing treatment in recent months.
He said that he had been in a car accident and needed scans where the cancer was identified.
He told an audience at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House: “"Whilst having the scan for the operation, they found out I had cancer. They said they had an absolute top doctor for fighting what you have got, which is stage four cancer.
"I'm still here at the moment,” he added.
Keegan played at Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle during his illustrious career.
He scored 21 goals in 63 appearances for England.
He went on to lead Newcastle, Fulham, England and Manchester City as manager.
He was known as one of the greatest footballers of his generation. He was also one of the original ‘celebrity’ footballers.
He regularly appeared on British television screens and was a part of numerous advertising campaigns. He also released a number of pop singles, including Head Over Heels in Love, which reached 31 in the UK charts in 1979.
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