The former Manchester City player admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen

By Alice Padgett

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has avoided jail after admitting dangerously driving his Lamborghini while inhaling from a balloon on a motorway during rush hour before crashing into a metal gate

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Footballer Raheem Sterling arriving at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen. During the September hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Simon Jones said a number of calls were made between 7.45am and 8.52am about a black sports car and the manner it was being driven. Witness Christopher Jennings called 999 at 7.49am after driving alongside Sterling’s car on the M25, and “he was shocked by what he saw”, Mr Jones said, and made clear “he sighted the defendant inhaling from the balloon”. Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google Fiona Jennings – driving on the southbound M3 at around 8.45am – said she saw a black Lamborghini and described the driving as “absolutely horrendous” and “swerving in and out of lanes”, the court heard. “She had genuine concerns the driver might kill someone,” Mr Jones told the court. “She looked across, initially thought an air bag was in play, then realised in fact it was a large white inflated balloon and the neck of balloon was in mouth of the driver.”

Footballer Raheem Sterling (left) arriving at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, Hampshire, for a sentencing hearing. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Dashcam footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows a black Lamborghini switching lanes multiple times before hitting a concrete barrier on the right side and continuing on the road. Sterling had come off at junction 4a of the M3 before doing a loop on the A327 and, just after a roundabout, he came off the road. The vehicle veered off the carriageway and “must have collided with either the sign or metal gate”, which caused “substantial” damage to his car and all four wheels which prevented him from driving further, the court heard. Sterling was taken to Basingstoke police investigation centre by officers and disclosed to custody staff “he had a problem with nitrous oxide”, Mr Jones said. He complied with an impairment test, but for a blood sample, Sterling asked to obtain legal advice before making a decision, Mr Jones added. In the police sergeant’s view “he was deliberately failing to provide a clear answer”.

Raheem Sterling playing for England in 2021. Picture: PA Images/Alamy