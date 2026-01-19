A footballer has been arrested after video emerged of a player being elbowed in the face during a match.

A Trearddur Bay player was suspended over the ‘disgusting’ elbow incident during the match in Wales.

Video of the off-the-ball incident shows player Tom Taylor allegedly lashing out at an unsuspecting Porthmadog player in the Ardal North West League match.

Video of the incident was watched hundreds of thousands of times and sparked fury among football fans and viewers.

Trearddur, who compete in effectively Wales’s third tier, announced they had suspended the player and police later said a man had been arrested on suspicion of assault.