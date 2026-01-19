Footballer is arrested after rival receives brutal elbow to the face during match in Wales
A footballer has been arrested after video emerged of a player being elbowed in the face during a match.
A Trearddur Bay player was suspended over the ‘disgusting’ elbow incident during the match in Wales.
Video of the off-the-ball incident shows player Tom Taylor allegedly lashing out at an unsuspecting Porthmadog player in the Ardal North West League match.
Video of the incident was watched hundreds of thousands of times and sparked fury among football fans and viewers.
Trearddur, who compete in effectively Wales’s third tier, announced they had suspended the player and police later said a man had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Police said in a statement: “North Wales Police are aware of a video circulating online relating to an incident that occurred at a football match between Trearddur Bay FC and Porthmadog FC on Saturday.
“Officers have been making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. As part of this investigation a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody at this time.”
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) added: “Tier three matches fall under the jurisdiction of the FAW. The FAW is aware of the incident and will be reviewing it.”
A spectator who posted video of the incident online said the player in question “should get banned for life.”
The incident is believed to have taken place in the 59th minute when the home side Porthmadog were awarded a penalty.
Porthmadog went on to win 3-2.