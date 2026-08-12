Footballer jailed after being filmed driving at 191mph and taking part in 'speeding points' scam
Connor Charlton was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for four years and banned from driving for four years and seven months.
A semi-pro footballer who was filmed driving at 191mph has been jailed, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.
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Connor Charlton, 32, was also involved in a scam where other drivers took penalty points for speeding offences in return for cash.
The centre forward, who plays for Nostell Miners Welfare in the Northern Counties East League, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for four years and banned from driving for four years and seven months.
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The CPS shared a video of Charlton drifting his powerful BMW at a roundabout, with tyres screeching, almost causing a collision with a van.
And in another clip, a passenger filmed him driving at 191mph on a motorway in the West Yorkshire area.
The CPS said Charlton, from Hunslet, Leeds, admitted 10 counts of dangerous driving and four offences of perverting the course of justice.