Connor Charlton was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for four years and banned from driving for four years and seven months.

Connor Charlton filmed driving at 191mph. Picture: CPS

By StephenRigley

A semi-pro footballer who was filmed driving at 191mph has been jailed, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

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Connor Charlton, 32, was also involved in a scam where other drivers took penalty points for speeding offences in return for cash. The centre forward, who plays for Nostell Miners Welfare in the Northern Counties East League, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for four years and banned from driving for four years and seven months.

Connor Charlton, who plays for Nostell Miners Welfare in the Northern Counties East League, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for four years. Picture: PA