Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed a murder investigation is now under way

The scene in Market Place, Arnold, where a car hit multiple pedestrians in the town centre on Saturday. Picture: X/PA

By Georgia Rowe

A footballer has died after a car struck a group of pedestrians in Nottinghamshire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

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Five people, including two footballers, were hit by a red Vauxhall Astra in Market Place, Arnold, at 1.12am on Saturday. Tyler Fairman, 26, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Sunday. Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed a murder investigation is now under way. Duane Anthony, 40, was arrested on Saturday evening and has since been charged with murder, five counts of attempted murder, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance. Read More: Soham killer Ian Huntley 'cremated in secret with no mourners' after family rejects state-funded funeral Read More: Missing man, 62, found dead in ditch with unexplained injuries

The car was abandoned at the scene following the incident, with the driver then fleeing on foot. Picture: Alamy

Anthony, of Marton Road, Chilwell, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning. Officers said the incident followed an earlier “altercation” in the town centre. A manhunt was launched after the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot. It comes after Woodthorpe Park Rangers FC said on Sunday that one of its players had been left fighting for his life after the incident. The club said three members of its team, including the manager, were struck by a car in Arnold town centre. Paying tribute on social media, the club wrote: “Rest in peace, TY. Forever our number six.” In an earlier statement, it said: “We are hoping and praying for our player, who is a much-loved lad by all. We’re supporting each other the best we can. “We are all clearly struggling right now and are asking for privacy and respect so we can get our heads around what has happened. This is a heartbreaking and awful time for our club.”

🧡 Rest in peace TY 🧡

🧡Forever our number 6 🧡

🧡TF6🧡 pic.twitter.com/Sk9js5D6Ki — Woodthorpe Park rang (@WoodthorpePark) May 13, 2026

Forensics officers at the scene in Market Place, Arnold. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As we release the sad news of Tyler’s death, our first thoughts go to his family and loved ones at this difficult time. “Both they and the other people injured or affected by this collision continue to be supported by specially trained police officers. “We can also confirm today that this is now a murder investigation. “As such, criminal proceedings are active, so anything relating to this incident should be shared with the police, not online, as doing so could potentially impede the pursuit of justice. “We are aware of videos of the incident circulating on social media and have informed the victims and their families of this. “They have appealed to anyone who has shared or posted any such videos to take them down immediately so that Tyler’s family can grieve in peace.”