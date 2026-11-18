England star Ivan Toney’s bid to move trial date to avoid Euro 2028 clash refused
Toney denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a court hearing last month
England striker Ivan Toney has lost his bid to move the date of his forthcoming assault trial to avoid a clash with Euro 2028.
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The 30-year-old footballer stands accused of headbutting and punching Saber Da Silva during a confrontation at a nightclub in Wardour Street, central London, on December 6.
Toney denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a court hearing last month and a date for a three- to four-day trial was fixed for June 12 2028, which is three days into the Uefa Euro 2028 tournament.
At a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, which Toney did not attend, his barrister Mozammel Hossain KC said: “It came to our attention that… there may be potentially a football match called the European championships in 2028 between June 9 and July 9.”
Toney, whose appearance in the national side is yet to be confirmed, hoped to shift the date of his trial to ensure he was open for selection.
Mr Hossain proposed a trial date in August that year, adding: “We ask you please that the matter be put back to then for a trial so that if the defendant is included in this football tournament he can play.
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“My knowledge of football is very limited but I am told he was included in the last one in 2024 and the England squad for the World Cup.”
Judge Tony Baumgartner called it a “speculative” application.
He refused the request, saying: “It does not seem to me to be in the interest of justice to disturb the date that was already fixed.”
The judge said the application could be made again if Toney is selected for the England squad.
An earlier hearing was told the alleged assault happened at the 100 Wardour Street club during a confrontation between the defendant and Mr Da Silva.
It was heard the two men “squared up to each other”, before Toney allegedly “lunged forward and headbutted the complainant, followed by a few punches”.
The Metropolitan Police investigated and the footballer was charged in late July.
Toney, of Northampton, represented England at this summer’s World Cup and has made 10 international appearances and scored one goal.
He missed out on the latest squad for the country’s Nations League ties.
Toney started his football career with Northampton Town and played for teams including Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United before signing for Brentford in 2020.
He scored 72 goals during four years with the Bees before making a surprise switch in 2024 to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.