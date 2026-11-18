England striker Ivan Toney has lost his bid to move the date of his forthcoming assault trial to avoid a clash with Euro 2028.

The 30-year-old footballer stands accused of headbutting and punching Saber Da Silva during a confrontation at a nightclub in Wardour Street, central London, on December 6.

Toney denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a court hearing last month and a date for a three- to four-day trial was fixed for June 12 2028, which is three days into the Uefa Euro 2028 tournament.

At a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, which Toney did not attend, his barrister Mozammel Hossain KC said: “It came to our attention that… there may be potentially a football match called the European championships in 2028 between June 9 and July 9.”

Toney, whose appearance in the national side is yet to be confirmed, hoped to shift the date of his trial to ensure he was open for selection.

Mr Hossain proposed a trial date in August that year, adding: “We ask you please that the matter be put back to then for a trial so that if the defendant is included in this football tournament he can play.

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