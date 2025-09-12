Footballer jailed for killing cyclist in £200k Mercedes named in club's squad despite being in prison
A footballer serving a prison sentence for killing a cyclist behind the wheel of his £200,000 Mercedes has been named in his club's squad.
Mansfield Town striker Lucas Akins, 36, hit Adrian Daniel, 33, after failing to stop at a give-way sign in March 2022.
Akins had his two children, aged seven and seven months old, in his G350 Station Wagon when it collided with Mr Daniel, who suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury as a result.
Akins pleaded guilty in April, and was sentenced to 14 months in prison for causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
Now, the EFL League One side have named Akins in their squad for the 2025/26 season, anticipating his release on license around Christmas.
Head-cam footage from Mr Daniel showed Akins pull out slowly from Crossland Factory Lane onto Huddersfield Road directly into his path - which gave the cyclist "no time to brake".
Akins was taking his eldest to a piano lesson at the time of the crash.
The striker, who has played for Mansfield since 2022, and is still listed both on the club's and the EFL's website.
"The club will review Lucas' position as and when he is released from custody and will make no further comment at this time," a brief statement from the club clarified.
Mr Daniel's widow, Savannah, criticised Akins for not pleading guilty earlier but stressed that she did not want the footballer's family to be destroyed by his crime.
"His wife and children shouldn't have to live the life we have since that day," Savannah told the court.
"We do not need any more lives to be destroyed from this."