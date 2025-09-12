A footballer serving a prison sentence for killing a cyclist behind the wheel of his £200,000 Mercedes has been named in his club's squad. Picture: Alamy

A footballer serving a prison sentence for killing a cyclist behind the wheel of his £200,000 Mercedes has been named in his club's squad.

Mansfield Town striker Lucas Akins, 36, hit Adrian Daniel, 33, after failing to stop at a give-way sign in March 2022. Akins had his two children, aged seven and seven months old, in his G350 Station Wagon when it collided with Mr Daniel, who suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury as a result. Read More: Only four of 92 football clubs prepared for new regulator, an index warns Read More: Striking transport union has two-for-one entry to Legoland in list of demands Akins pleaded guilty in April, and was sentenced to 14 months in prison for causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Now, the EFL League One side have named Akins in their squad for the 2025/26 season, anticipating his release on license around Christmas. Head-cam footage from Mr Daniel showed Akins pull out slowly from Crossland Factory Lane onto Huddersfield Road directly into his path - which gave the cyclist "no time to brake". Akins was taking his eldest to a piano lesson at the time of the crash.