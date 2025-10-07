A footballer has been jailed for more than three years after raping a good Samaritan in her own home when she invited him in to charge his phone.

Read more: CPS to appeal decision not to prosecute Kneecap rapper over legal blunder

The right-back, of Kirkliston, near Edinburgh , found himself 'stranded' near his victim's house, and she invited him in to charge his mobile so he could arrange transport home.

Niall Geany, 19, attacked the woman after after they shared a taxi ride on March 3, 2024, following a night out with friends.

Despite knowing she had a boyfriend, Geany attempted sexual contact with the woman after entering her property.

A court was told the women had "expressed no romance" towards him and she repeatedly told her attacker "no" while he carried out his assault.

Geany, who most recently played for lower league outfit Spartans in Edinburgh, later admitted in a police interview that the woman had told him to "stop".

But he proceeded to struggle with his victim and raped her, leaving her injured.

After the attack, the woman was "visibly distressed", and witnesses said there was a change in her demeanour.

After being found guilty of rape to injury, Geany was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at the High Court in Glasgow.

Passing sentence, Judge Alistair Watson said: "She allowed you in her home and she placed trust in you that night.'You clearly committed the crime of rape.

"The victim impact statement details the massive impact your criminal conduct has had on her.'You have to understand the harm you have caused continues to affect her now and will continue physically and mentally.

"The degree of harm you caused is particularly high.'I have to acknowledge the serious harm caused to your victim and the gravity of the forcible and violent rape committed in the face of her struggles and protests."

The judge added that he had to regard Geany's "high intelligence" and "low risk of re-offending".

He said he believed Geany can be "rehabilitated and go on to lead a pro-social life.

Judge Watson added: "Standing your youth in particular, I am exceptionally going to impose a shorter period of custody for a crime of this nature."

Geany will initially serve his sentence in a young offenders' institute before he is transferred to prison.

A man in the public gallery shouted: "Yes", when the sentencing was announced.

Geany has also been put on the sex offenders register and granted a non-harassment order which prohibits contact with the victim for an indefinite period.

The defence earlier told the court that their client was 'exceptional' in academic sporting terms.

Geany's lawyer stated: "This is the type of offence that will have caused harm and I acknowledge that.

"Clearly the court will be considering custody."