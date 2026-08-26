The 31-year-old is accused of dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of nitrous oxide after a crash involving a Lamborghini on the motorway, police have said. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of nitrous oxide after a crash involving a Lamborghini on the motorway, police have said.

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Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the charges followed a single-vehicle collision on the M3 southbound, near Minley interchange, on May 28. The 31-year-old is accused of dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen. The force said that no other vehicles were involved in the collision and no injuries were reported. Sterling, from Berkshire, is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court for a hearing on September 15. Read more: From Tennessee shack to global songwriting icon: Dolly Parton’s rags-to-riches life in pictures Read more: Man becomes overnight millionaire after being reunited with £3.3m lost Bitcoin after 12 years

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of nitrous oxide after a crash involving a Lamborghini on the motorway, police have said. Picture: Jeroen van den Berg/Soccrates/Getty Images

He scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, helping Gareth Southgate’s side reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020. He came through the academy at QPR before joining Liverpool, where he made his senior debut. Sterling, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica, moved to Manchester City in 2015 and won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup in 2019. He left for Chelsea in 2022 but after falling out of favour spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal.

Raheem Sterling of England celebrates as he scores his team's fourth goal and completes his hat trick during the 2020 UEFA European Championships Group A qualifying match. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images