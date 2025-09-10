My teammate at Wigan, Brian Carney, asked the question that still rings in my ears: Was it true? Had Terry Newton, our beloved friend and teammate, taken his own life?

Even now, the memory knots my stomach. Terry was only 31—an icon of our club, a cult hero, a man who carried the spirit of Wigan in every fibre of his being. And yet, life became too heavy for him to carry.

In the weeks and months that followed, I replayed our memories together, searching for the missed signs, asking myself over and over whether we could have done more. That question still haunts me. And yet, if Terry left us with anything, it is a legacy that cannot be ignored: the conversation about mental health now holds a place at the centre of our game, our club, and our community.

Under the leadership of our Head Coach, Matt Peet, we have learned to see the human being before the player, to value vulnerability as deeply as strength.

But the truth remains devastating. Here in Wigan, our home, our town, suicide rates among young men are among the highest in the country. This is not an abstract number. It is a silent epidemic that touches families, friendships, and futures. As CEO of the Wigan Warriors, the largest institution in this community, I refuse to remain silent. We must confront this together, directly, and without hesitation.

For me, and for all who stood beside Terry on the pitch, remembering him is not a duty; it is a promise. We loved him, and we will never allow his memory to fade. For his family, for his friends, and for this town, we must celebrate Terry, not only as the player he was, but as the person, friend, and brother we adored.

Recently, when speaking to our players, we urged them to look after one another, to check in, to notice, and to ask. None of us can ever truly know the burdens someone hides behind closed doors. True strength is not silence. It is the courage to be vulnerable. That is the message we will carry forward, within our dressing room and across our community. Our players are more than athletes. They are role models, touchstones of resilience, voices of compassion. They are beacons of hope for Wigan.

We must never forget that a rugby club is more than sport. For so many, it is a sanctuary, a lifeline, a place where hope is kept alive. For 80 minutes each week, our players carry the dreams of this town. That responsibility is profound, and it must be honoured, not just in wins or losses, but in the way we care for the people who trust us to represent them.

When I think of Terry, the ache remains raw. But alongside the grief, I smile. Because Terry was authentic, he was real. He was one of us. That is why people loved him — and why they always will.

Kris Radlinski MBE is CEO of Rugby League World Champions, Wigan Warriors.

