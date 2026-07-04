Wes Streeting speaks with the media outside Portcullis House in Westminster, central London. Picture: Alamy

By Press Association

The former health secretary has urged Parliament to summon NHS bosses who refused to give evidence to the Nottingham maternity scandal review.

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Donna Ockenden’s report into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust found that more than 500 mothers and babies suffered potentially avoidable harm or died due to “deeply embedded systemic failures” at the “toxic” trust. NUH knew there were serious issues in its maternity department going back years, but failed to take action to prevent more deaths, the report found. Streeting said he was “appalled” at the “refusal of senior NHS leaders to cooperate” with the review. He said of 66 local executives and directors who were approached about their roles in the scandal, 31 refused to be interviewed – and that only four of 14 senior regional NHS leaders had agreed to be interviewed. Read more: Pregnant women 'ignored' before they lost babies, maternity review finds as families demand public inquiry Read more: I'm a midwife who left the NHS - maternity care is still ignoring the harm no one can see

Donna Ockenden has led the review into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. Picture: Getty

In a letter to Health and Social Care Select Committee chair Layla Moran, Streeting said “their cowardice is an insult to the Nottingham families”. He called on Moran to “summon those who refused to give evidence to Donna Ockenden to explain their actions before Parliament”, adding: “If the threat of being held in contempt of Parliament is necessary to force those in positions of power to be held accountable, then so be it.” In the letter, the former health secretary wrote: “Having sat and listened to those parents recount their harrowing experiences, of harm and bereavement, I find it simply unconscionable that people who have worked for the NHS would deny them an honest account of what went wrong and why. “By doing so, they have shown a complete disregard for the safety of patients in general, because we need to make sure that the right lessons are learned and acted upon to prevent future harm. “This is indicative of the cover-up culture in the NHS that must be brought to an end.“Nottingham families should not have to wait and those who held positions of power and responsibility should not be able to evade scrutiny and accountability.”

Streeting said he was “appalled” at the “refusal of senior NHS leaders to cooperate” with the review. Picture: Getty