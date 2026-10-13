Nigel Farage has said 'force will be met with force' on criminal smuggling gangs trying to bring migrants to the UK in small boats if Reform was in power.

"The risk of harm to us is just too high.

He told LBC: "Iranians are smuggling their people into Britain via small boats - since then we have seen an attempted terror attack on a Jewish synagogue in Manchester but most significantly the Americans removed their bomber planes from RAF Fairford.

He said that he has already signalled the alarm that Iranian operatives are being smuggled into the UK on small boats and that the risk of harm being done to Britain is 'just too high'.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning, Mr Farage explained his party's plans to stop migrants arriving on UK shores.

"Many Iranians have come into Britain at the behest of their regime and they are potentially going to plan terror plots against Americans, against the Briti8sh military. America is at war with Iran and frankly Iran is at war with us.

He added: "If reform win the next election we will pick these people up and take them back to France. There is a possibility that initially there will be some force. If there is, force will be met with force" against criminal people smuggling gangs.

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Yesterday Robert Jenrick put forward the idea of deploying the Royal Navy in the Channel to halt migrant crossings - in the Commons chamber.

Mr Jenrick had earlier on Monday said that a Reform government would let the Royal Marines use “lethal force” against migrants crossing the Channel without permission.

He told MPs that “we now know that Iran has targeted bases on our soil”, referring to an incident at RAF Fairford last month.

The incident, a suspected terror plot, was “almost certainly” directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Mr Burnham.

Mr Jenrick called for the Prime Minister to “declare a national security emergency, because we have a gaping hole in our borders right now”.

He also called for the Government to “send the Royal Navy in to the Channel and shut down the entire asylum farce once and for all”.

Andy Burnham replied: “I can remember a time when (Mr Jenrick) stood up in this House and made serious proposals.

“Sadly, not today.

“If he checked the facts recently, he will see that small boat crossings are coming down under this Government.

“When he was immigration minister, what did they do? They went up and up and up.”

Recorded Channel crossings are at their lowest since 2021, with 20,935 arrivals so far this year.

This is down 42% on this time last year (36,244), and 19% below the figure at this stage in 2023 (25,931), when Mr Jenrick was the Conservative immigration minister.

Mr Jenrick had earlier told Talk: “Deploy the Royal Marines in to the Channel.

“If they need to use lethal force, then they’ll be able to do so. That’s obviously not what we want to see happen.

“We want to see these individuals picked up off the boats in a sensible and reasonable way and taken straight back to France.

“And I think the problem would come to an end very, very quickly, you know, within a matter of days.”

Mr Jenrick’s comments attracted criticism from Bridget Phillipson, who described the proposal as “disgusting and illegal”.

The Labour Party’s chairwoman in a statement added: “Our armed forces are not going to start opening fire on unarmed civilians, and Reform are dragging their own reputations and credibility into the gutter by suggesting it.”

Also on Monday, Conservative former minister Dame Caroline Dinenage warned migrants had begun arriving on Hampshire’s shores, more than 100 miles west of the narrowest Channel crossing point near Dover in Kent.

Dame Caroline, the MP for Gosport in Hampshire, asked the Prime Minister “what conversations are happening with France to try and shut down these routes from Normandy?”.

Mr Burnham replied that people arranging small boats for migrants were “changing their tactics” because the Government’s co-operation with France had been a “success”.

He also told the Commons: “We will be relentless in changing (our tactics) to make sure that they don’t succeed.”

He added: “It’s precisely because we are succeeding in reducing the number of boat crossings that they are having to try different routes.”