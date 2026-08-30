Forcing someone to marry is a criminal offence across the UK

Forcing someone to marry is a criminal offence across the UK and in 2023 the legal age of marriage was raised from 16 to 18 in England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

At least 100 children aged 12 or younger have been referred to the Home Office's forced marriage unit in the past five years.

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Campaigner Dame Jasvinder Sanghera ran away from her Derby home aged 14 to escape a forced marriage . Picture: Alamy

Data for some of the years was not disclosed due to the very small number of individuals involved, which could potentially allow them to be identified. But the figures show that at least 100 children up to the age of 12 were referred across the five-year period, of which 62 were aged 10 or below, with 27 aged five or under. The Home Office said a referral means some details have been provided to the unit about an actual, potential or suspected forced marriage, but that not every referral means a forced marriage has or will take place. Dame Jasvinder Sanghera, who ran away from her Derby home aged 14 when faced with the prospect of a forced marriage, branded the young ages “deeply disturbing” but said it can be the case a child is “promised to somebody from birth”, with the marriage taking place years later.

She told PA: “I know that when schools open in September, there will be missing children. “The opportunity to identify them was pre-school holidays. Is somebody going to ask where they are, or are they simply just going to go off school roll? “Or children will come back engaged or even married.” The charity founder, who was given a damehood for services to the victims of child, forced marriage and honour-based abuse, said the true incidence of forced marriage is likely to be higher as there is “inevitably going to be a high number of children and adults whose situations never reach statutory services.” The Home Office has said forced marriage is “not a problem specific to one country, religion or culture; there is no archetypal victim or perpetrator, and no 2 cases are the same”.

Home Office London. Picture: Getty

Dame Jasvinder warned of perpetrators hiding behind accusations of racism, as she insisted forced marriage is a clear safeguarding issue. She said: “The tactics of perpetrators will be to use that. So they will try to put you on the back foot. ‘This is our culture. This is our religion. You’re being racist’ or whatever, to put you on the back foot, to make you look the other way. “And I do feel that it still does exist in terms of professionals having the confidence (to report such safeguarding concerns.” She added: “Cultural acceptance does not mean accepting the unacceptable.