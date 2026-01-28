Two teenage boys were 'laughing and filming' as they raped girl, trial told
Two teenage boys were "laughing and filming" as they raped a "petrified" girl in a New Forest town, a court has heard.
The trial at Southampton Crown Court involves three boys accused in connection with the rape of two girls in two incidents in Fordingbridge, Hampshire.
Two of the defendants, now aged 15, face four counts of rape against the complainant in the first alleged attack which happened in November 2024.
The first defendant also faces two counts of rape and the second defendant faces four counts of rape against the second complainant in the incident which happened in January 2025.
A third boy, who is now 14 but 13 at the time, faces two counts of rape in the second incident by aiding and abetting the second defendant.
The first boy is also charged with taking three indecent photos of the girl in the January incident.
Jodie Mittel KC, prosecuting, said the girl in the November incident, who was 15 at the time, had first come into contact with the first defendant when he sent her a friend invite on Snapchat.
The prosecutor said the girl then travelled from her home to visit him and after he had bought her a bottle of Lucozade and they had been chatting in the park.
The girl agreed to go to an underpass where she agreed to perform sex acts on the boy, who was then 14, until they were disturbed by passers-by, the court heard.
Ms Mittel told the court the girl had said she was "nervous" but "comfortable" when alone with the boy because she was feeling "some love towards" him.
The prosecutor said the girl became "scared and anxious" when the second defendant, who was 14 at the time, and a third boy who is not the third defendant, arrived and began "pressuring her and they recorded her" and they were "laughing".
Ms Mittel said the boys suggested they had a "threesome" which the girl "felt disgusted" about but went along with because she felt it was "the three boys against just her".
The prosecutor said: "The word she used to describe how she was feeling was petrified. (She) says she did agree but only because she didn't know what would happen if she didn't say yes."
She said that the boys and the girl went back to the underpass where the girl said she felt "cornered and trapped" as the two defendants raped her and second defendant filmed.
Ms Mittel said the girl described how she felt "numb" and added: "She says she was shaking and saying the boys were just laughing and recording what happened."
Ms Mittel said the incident lasted around 90 minutes, adding: "She was feeling sick, felt like she was about to pass out, the other boys were recording whilst she sat in silence trying her best not to cry."
Ms Mittel said that afterwards videos of the incident had been sent around and other people made jokes about her and she received messages calling her a "slag".
Ms Mittel added: "Sadly, you might think, (the two boys) didn't seem to be very worried about what (the complainant) wanted or didn't want to do or what she might be feeling and, we say, they just wanted to use her for the sexual things they wanted to do."
The complainant in the January incident, who was 14 at the time, told police that she had been with two friends before they went home leaving her with three other girls before the three defendants arrived, Ms Mittel said.
She said the complainant states that the first defendant threatened her with a knife and told her to leave her phone with an Airtag tracking device in a convenience store before making her walk to the recreation ground and a nearby field.
The prosecutor said that video footage recorded on the second defendant's phone showed the girl being raped by the first two defendants.
Ms Mittel said that CCTV footage did not show a knife and a girl witness had described the complainant saying that she needed to "ditch" her phone so her mother could not track her.
The defendants deny the charges and the trial continues.