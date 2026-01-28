The prosecutor said that afterwards videos of the incident had been sent around and other people made jokes about her and she received messages calling her a "slag"

Two teenage boys were "laughing and filming" as they raped a "petrified" girl in a New Forest town, a court has heard.

The trial at Southampton Crown Court involves three boys accused in connection with the rape of two girls in two incidents in Fordingbridge, Hampshire. Two of the defendants, now aged 15, face four counts of rape against the complainant in the first alleged attack which happened in November 2024. The first defendant also faces two counts of rape and the second defendant faces four counts of rape against the second complainant in the incident which happened in January 2025. A third boy, who is now 14 but 13 at the time, faces two counts of rape in the second incident by aiding and abetting the second defendant. Read More: Former Spandau Ballet frontman guilty of rape and sexual assault Read More: Man who sent ‘utterly depraved’ messages planning to rape children jailed

The first boy is also charged with taking three indecent photos of the girl in the January incident. Jodie Mittel KC, prosecuting, said the girl in the November incident, who was 15 at the time, had first come into contact with the first defendant when he sent her a friend invite on Snapchat. The prosecutor said the girl then travelled from her home to visit him and after he had bought her a bottle of Lucozade and they had been chatting in the park. The girl agreed to go to an underpass where she agreed to perform sex acts on the boy, who was then 14, until they were disturbed by passers-by, the court heard. Ms Mittel told the court the girl had said she was "nervous" but "comfortable" when alone with the boy because she was feeling "some love towards" him. The prosecutor said the girl became "scared and anxious" when the second defendant, who was 14 at the time, and a third boy who is not the third defendant, arrived and began "pressuring her and they recorded her" and they were "laughing".