The attackers, now aged 15 and 14 at the time, proceeded to rape a second girl in January 2025, encouraged by a third boy now aged 14

The case in Fordingbridge has shocked the country and been met with public backlash. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

One of two girls raped by teenage boys in Fordingbridge says she doesn’t think she will “ever be the same” after the attack.

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Jazmine (whose name has been changed) said she feels like she has been “carrying what happened every day” since the day she was attacked aged 15 by two boys in Hampshire in November 2024. She said that the rape trial “broke something inside me”, amid a hearing aimed at deciding if the boys’ non-custodial sentences are “unduly lenient”. The attackers, now aged 15 and 14 at the time, proceeded to rape a second girl in January 2025, encouraged by a third boy now aged 14. All three were later convicted of multiple rape and indecent image offences. The three attackers avoided imprisonment in May. Following public backlash, the Attorney General, Lord Hermer, referred the sentences to the Court of Appeal as “unduly lenient”. Read more: Police officer avoids jail after assaulting 13-year-old who dialled 999 for help Read more: Divorced dad stalked top barrister after bitter separation, court hears

One of the girls has described the trial at Southampton Crown Court as 'traumatising'. Picture: Alamy

The attempt to have the sentences increased is expected to be heard on Wednesday. Jazmine described the trial at Southampton Crown Court as “traumatising” in a statement to Press Association ahead of the hearing. She said: “I feel like I am carrying what happened every day. I wake up with it, I go to school with it, I try to sit exams with it, and I go to sleep with it. It is always there. I cannot just switch it off. I cannot just move on. “The trial was horrific. It was not just difficult; it was traumatising. It made me relive what happened again and again. The trial lasted more than five-and-a-half weeks, and I had to go through giving evidence. “When I gave evidence, I was questioned in detail about what I apparently did. I was asked about the details of what happened.” She continued: “It was implied that I wanted it. It was implied that I was experienced in what I was doing. It was implied that I had chosen it or taken part in it.

One of the victims was attacked in an underpass beside the River Avon. Picture: Alamy

“I cannot explain how humiliating and painful that was. I was 15 years old. I am a child who has been raped. I felt like I was being treated like I had done something wrong. “The hardest part was being accused of lying. I knew I was telling the truth. I knew what had happened to me. “I tried so hard to do my best whilst talking about something which has left me with such lasting pain. That broke something inside me. “What happened to me has left me harmed so severely that I do not think I will ever be the same.” One of the attackers, 15, was handed a three-year youth rehabilitation order (YRO) and 180 days of intensive supervision and surveillance for the rapes and taking indecent images of both victims. The second boy was given the same sentence for three charges of rape against each of the two victims and four counts of taking indecent images by filming the incidents.

Sir Keir Starmer said he found the case 'distressing as a politician' and 'as a father'. Picture: Getty