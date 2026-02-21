A cold front is set plunge the UK into sub-zero temperatures in the first week of March

The front, spanning 578 miles is set to smother 13 UK cities.

Weather maps from WXCHARTS show a dark purple mass descending across the UK at the start of March. The mass indicates chilling temperatures and an icy blast. Worst-hit areas can expect to see snow depths of 59cm. The weather maps predict that the freezing front will meet the UK on March 5 at 6pm. Read more: Wet winter to make way for warmer temperatures and spells of sunshine Read more: End of wet weather in sight as warmer days in store for Brits

Scotland, the North West, North East, Yorkshire, and the Humber will be blanketed in snow. Perth and Kinross have projected snow depths of 15cm, with snowfall set to begin from midnight on March 6. Stirling and Argyll and Butewith will experience snow depths of up to 10cm, whilst central Scotland could see up to 7cm. North and Mid Wales can expect up to 5cm of snowfall, with West Wales expected to experience lighter dustings of powder.