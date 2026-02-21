Forecasted UK snow to bring Arctic winds and whiteout to 13 cities
A cold front is set plunge the UK into sub-zero temperatures in the first week of March
The front, spanning 578 miles is set to smother 13 UK cities.
Listen to this article
Weather maps from WXCHARTS show a dark purple mass descending across the UK at the start of March.
The mass indicates chilling temperatures and an icy blast.
Worst-hit areas can expect to see snow depths of 59cm.
The weather maps predict that the freezing front will meet the UK on March 5 at 6pm.
Read more: Wet winter to make way for warmer temperatures and spells of sunshine
Read more: End of wet weather in sight as warmer days in store for Brits
Scotland, the North West, North East, Yorkshire, and the Humber will be blanketed in snow.
Perth and Kinross have projected snow depths of 15cm, with snowfall set to begin from midnight on March 6.
Stirling and Argyll and Butewith will experience snow depths of up to 10cm, whilst central Scotland could see up to 7cm.
North and Mid Wales can expect up to 5cm of snowfall, with West Wales expected to experience lighter dustings of powder.
Central Wales could witness peaks of 4cm.
The Midlands could see snowfall of up to 5cm per hour, whilst in the north this is forecast to be up to 3cm.
Cumbria and Durham are predicted to see snow depths of 17cm and 10cm respectively.
The cold front is set to extend far down the country as Devon and Cornwall, with hourly forecast snow levels at 5mm.
In the South West of England, 4cm levels of snow are anticipated around Bath.
The Met Office has predicted 'some snow is possible across high ground in the north. Winds will probably be strong at times, with a risk of gales.'