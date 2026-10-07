Dangerous criminals should be behind bars, and the public should be confident the justice system can protect them. Releasing prisoners early due to overcrowding suggests we have a problem. So, a pledge to build 50,000 new prison places must be welcomed. But how do you pay for it?

Around 12% of our prison population are foreign nationals, some of whom will have no right to remain in Britain. More should certainly be done to expedite the return of foreign offenders who can be removed. But I’d argue that well-targeted overseas aid can also improve security at home by strengthening governance and security in the very parts of the world from which many migrants flee.

With increasing financial pressures at home, not least paying for more prison places, I understand why some see overseas aid as an easy place to find savings. Taxpayers’ money should focus on our priorities at home first.

However, security is about more than what happens once a crime has been committed. It is also about dealing with problems before they reach us. Overseas conflict and instability drive migration, strengthen organised criminal networks and give extremist groups space to operate. When those problems grow, Britain is not insulated from their consequences.

Many of those making dangerous journeys towards Europe come from countries affected by war, persecution and instability. Criminal gangs exploit those circumstances, turning desperation into an international people-smuggling business. Of course, overseas aid alone will not stop irregular migration. Britain needs secure borders, effective enforcement and close cooperation with other countries to tackle the criminal networks facilitating these journeys.

But prevention has a role too. Where carefully targeted British overseas assistance can promote stability, strengthen institutions, tackle organised crime or prevent a crisis escalating, it can help address some of the conditions that ultimately create pressures on Britain, including irregular migration and the additional demands it can place on public services.

Viewed from this wider perspective, it prompts us to think more strategically about security. We often divide government activity into neat categories. Defence is security. Aid is development. Migration is a domestic issue. Prisons are criminal justice. But the threats we face do not respect departmental boundaries. Terrorism, organised crime, cyber attacks, infectious diseases, mass migration and conflict can all cross borders. Events thousands of miles away can have consequences here at home. That is why Britain needs both hard and soft power.

The lesson is straightforward: prevention is often less visible than dealing with the consequences of a crisis, but that does not make it less valuable. That applies both to tackling irregular migration and to strengthening overseas relationships that can lead to greater trade and help our economy. We need a more strategic, less siloed approach to looking after Britain’s interests.

There is every reason to scrutinise the aid budget and ensure taxpayers’ money is being used effectively. The objective should be to focus resources more sharply: prioritising programmes that contribute to stability, tackle the conditions exploited by people-smugglers and extremists, and prevent problems overseas from becoming problems at home.

Building prison capacity and pursuing prevention overseas through targeted overseas assistance are not competing definitions of security. They are different parts of the same task: keeping Britain safe. Prisons deal with the consequences when serious crimes have been committed. Good security policy should also try to prevent threats developing in the first place.

Britain’s security does not start at the prison gate. It starts much further upstream.

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Tobias Ellwood is former Chair of the Defence Committee, and former Foreign Minister and Defence Minister.

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