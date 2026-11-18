As Britain finds itself firmly in the crosshairs of hostile and increasingly reckless Russian and Iranian states, calls for the public to ‘play their part’ in the defence of the nation have become a familiar refrain.

But are Britons dancing to a different tune?

Last month, the Director General of MI5, Sir Ken McCallum, delivered his annual threat assessment speech. Exposing the scale and multiplicity of the threats facing Britain, he revealed that in 2026, his organisation is devoting more resources to countering State Threats than during the Cold War. Just days later, General Sir Roly Walker, the head of the British Army, warned of the need for serious conversations between the country’s leaders and citizens about the threats it faces, stressing that “every citizen will be asked to make sacrifices and to play their part in the defence of the nation”.

However, recent polling suggests that over half of Britons would not fight for their country should the need arise, findings seized upon cynically by some, including the leader of Restore Britain, Rupert Lowe, who questioned why young white men should fight for Britain.

A new Government resilience campaign followed, urging citizens to keep stocks of cash, food, and water in case of disruption to essential services. So, if the prospect of taking up arms weighs too heavily on Britons' shoulders, surely we would at least be receptive to these simple measures, which are, after all, intended to help sustain us during periods of crisis? Well, apparently not.

It only takes dipping a toe in your social media platform of choice lately to become submerged in a cynical bog of contrarianism. “You won’t see me playing any part in this government’s wars”, one man scoffed. “If you think I’m going to stock up on food and water you’ve got another thing coming”, snapped another. It appears there is far greater desire to wave the flag than stand before it.

In stark contrast, I recently found myself some three hundred feet below ground in the bowels of besieged Kyiv under Russian bombardment.

“I would rather hide down here every night in the dark and cold than give up a single inch of our territory”, said a twenty-something local woman after we had struck up conversation to pass the time. She had fled Kyiv following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, returning just a few short months later, intent on “playing her part” despite the personal challenges she knew it would present.

So, what exactly is behind Britons’ apparent abandonment of the national cause?

Since the end of World War Two, Britain has enjoyed a prolonged period of relative security, underwritten largely - until recently - by its special relationship with the United States. This complacency has softened the national fibre and critically entangled too many in the state safety net. Britons take for granted the freedoms they enjoy, blissfully unaware of how easily they could be snatched away.

But it is the inability of so many to separate party from nation that creates our greatest national security vulnerability, a weakness both engineered and amplified by hostile foreign states such as Russia and Iran. By generating and amplifying rhetoric critical of a host nation’s government, hostile states can, over time, shape the population’s perception of the nation itself.

Cognitive psychologists call the underlying mechanism the 'Illusory Truth Effect.' The more often people encounter a claim, the more true it comes to feel. Capitalising on the resulting despondency, hostile states erode the population’s sense of national belonging and, in turn, their investment in the nation’s security.

This sinister technique is one with which I am all too familiar. Until recently, I worked for the UK Government, combating violent extremism and terrorism. I have seen first-hand the skill with which terrorist groups are able to deploy these tactics to shape the narrative and, most worrisome of all, the ease with which its effects take root in British soil. Those who have loudly condemned Britons for being ‘turned against their own’ by ISIL and their ilk are themselves falling victim to the same playbook: this time it just bears a different cover.

Yet, despite the evidence, many seem unable - or unwilling - to accept this reality. Take Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who just a few short weeks ago declared the British Ministry of Defence to be more damaging to the nation’s interests than Russian autocrat and war criminal Vladimir Putin. Whatever his motives, it is a line the Kremlin would be proud of.

Asking why a generation should defend a country they feel has failed them is a question born of muddled logic, one that mistakes the government of the day for the nation itself.

None of this is a plea for Britons to stop holding their leaders to account. Scrutiny and dissent are the privileges of a free country and are exactly what is lost to those living under Kremlin or Ayatollah rule. The danger lies in allowing contempt for a government to metastasise into contempt for the nation it serves.

And so, as the missiles stopped falling and the air alerts fell silent in Kyiv that morning, my companion and I prepared to go our separate ways. Eager to understand the Ukrainian people’s enduring national commitment in the face of prolonged and brutal Russian aggression, I asked her why, despite her pointed criticisms of the nation’s leadership, she still did her bit for the collective good and toed the line.

Her response should be heard by all Britons unwilling to do likewise: “Governments are temporary. The nation is permanent”.

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Matt Dryden is a former UK Government senior counter-terrorism and national security specialist.

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