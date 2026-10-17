Hospitals across England removed thousands of “foreign objects” from people’s bottoms, including vapes, Lego bricks and TV remotes.

The items were disclosed after more than 100 Freedom of Information (FOI) requests were sent to hospital trusts nationwide, requesting data on “rectal foreign bodies” from A&E and Urgent Care departments since 2022.

Medical staff at hospitals in Lewisham and Greenwich, south London, had to remove Lego bricks in balloons, beer and shampoo bottles, a toothbrush and a door handle from patients’ rectums.

Hospitals in the Birmingham area recorded multiple visits to remove items such as a phone and a coat hanger.

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