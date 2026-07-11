Duck pâté, blonde highlights and missing cars: Foreign Office reveals the strangest calls to British embassies
The Foreign Office said it received the equivalent of more than 900 calls a day in the year between June 2025 and May 2026
A British holidaymaker in Jordan who asked the embassy if they knew where to get blonde highlights is among the most unusual requests consular staff have received, the Foreign Office has revealed.
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Another caller asked the British embassy in Paris how much duck pate they could bring back into the UK, while someone else in Paris asked if consular staff could help them find their car parked somewhere near the Eiffel Tower.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it received the equivalent of more than 900 calls a day in the year between June 2025 and May 2026, totalling more than 328,000 inquiries and requests for help.
The Government department revealed the latest figures, and some of the most unusual requests it has ever received, as it urged holidaymakers to follow its advice for travelling abroad ahead of the busy summer season.
Some of the strange calls received by the Foreign Office are historical but others are more recent, including one in Italy where staff were asked where in Milan Scotland’s June 14 World Cup match against Haiti was being shown on television.
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Someone in Nigeria asked the embassy there for help with a refund for an unsatisfactory meal at a restaurant in the capital, Abuja.
The FCDO said that while it cannot “advise on hairdressing options or resolve restaurant complaints”, there is support it can provide to Britons abroad.
Sarah Taylor, director for consular and crisis, said: “Whether it is helping to replace a lost passport or supporting people in crisis, the FCDO has expert consular staff available 24/7, 365 days a year to help.
“To ensure you enjoy your time and stay safe abroad, remember to check our travel advice and make sure you have appropriate insurance before you travel.
“If you encounter difficulties while overseas, you can contact the nearest British embassy, high commission, or consulate.”
Consular services can help with issues such as lost passports, give advice to victims of crime and support anyone arrested abroad.
Fraser McDougall, head of the consular contact centre, said: “We are always happy to do what we can to help out Brits abroad where possible.
“While we can’t help with retrieving lost cars or where to watch the football, we’re proud of the support we provide to over a quarter of a million Brits each year.”