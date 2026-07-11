A British holidaymaker in Jordan who asked the embassy if they knew where to get blonde highlights is among the most unusual requests consular staff have received, the Foreign Office has revealed.

Another caller asked the British embassy in Paris how much duck pate they could bring back into the UK, while someone else in Paris asked if consular staff could help them find their car parked somewhere near the Eiffel Tower.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it received the equivalent of more than 900 calls a day in the year between June 2025 and May 2026, totalling more than 328,000 inquiries and requests for help.

The Government department revealed the latest figures, and some of the most unusual requests it has ever received, as it urged holidaymakers to follow its advice for travelling abroad ahead of the busy summer season.

Some of the strange calls received by the Foreign Office are historical but others are more recent, including one in Italy where staff were asked where in Milan Scotland’s June 14 World Cup match against Haiti was being shown on television.

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