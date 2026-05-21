Foreign Office summons Israeli diplomat over 'inflammatory' video of flotilla detainees
The Government has expressed concern over the detention conditions depicted.
The UK has summoned Israel’s most senior diplomat in Britain over an “inflammatory” video of detainees posted by the country’s security minister.
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Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir drew international condemnation for sharing footage taunting international activists who were held in Israel after taking part in an aid flotilla attempting to get past the nation’s blockade of Gaza.
On Thursday, the Israeli charge d’affaires Daniela Grudsky Ekstein was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which said the move reflected the UK’s “strong condemnation of his (Mr Ben-Gvir’s) conduct in taunting those involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla”.
“This behaviour violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity for people,” the department said.
Mrs Grudsky Ekstein is the most senior Israeli diplomat in the UK, as there is currently no ambassador in place.
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ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרור— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026
Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC
The Government has also expressed concern over the detention conditions depicted in what appeared to be a makeshift detention area at Ashdod, on Israel’s coast, and has demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities.
The Foreign Office is in touch with the families of several British activists detained in Israel and stands ready to provide consular support.
More than 400 people, including several British nationals and the sister of the president of Ireland, Catherine Connolly, have been detained after the attempt organised by the Global Sumud Flotilla.
A similar bid by activists in 2025 also ended with Israel intercepting the vessels involved and detaining activists.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Wednesday said she was “truly appalled” by the footage released by Mr Ben-Gvir, which showed some activists with their hands tied behind their backs and kneeling with their heads touching the floor.
The videos also drew a rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said it was “not in line with Israel’s values and norms”.
The UK sanctioned Mr Ben-Gvir and his fellow minister Bezalel Smotrich in June 2025, over the “repeated incitement of violence against Palestinian civilians”.