The Government has expressed concern over the detention conditions depicted.

Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir has sparked international condemnation. Picture: X

By Ella Bennett

The UK has summoned Israel’s most senior diplomat in Britain over an “inflammatory” video of detainees posted by the country’s security minister.

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Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir drew international condemnation for sharing footage taunting international activists who were held in Israel after taking part in an aid flotilla attempting to get past the nation’s blockade of Gaza. On Thursday, the Israeli charge d’affaires Daniela Grudsky Ekstein was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which said the move reflected the UK’s “strong condemnation of his (Mr Ben-Gvir’s) conduct in taunting those involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla”. “This behaviour violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity for people,” the department said. Mrs Grudsky Ekstein is the most senior Israeli diplomat in the UK, as there is currently no ambassador in place. Read more: Israeli minister sparks fury with video taunting Gaza flotilla detainees Read more: Israel and Lebanon agree to 45-day ceasefire extension, US state department says

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Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026