David Lammy has announced £15 million of funding for aid and medical care in Gaza, as the foreign secretary branded the situation on the ground a ‘man-made famine'.

The Foreign Secretary announced that the government is working to get more injured and critically ill children from Gaza into the UK for treatment.

He began his speech in the House of Commons by reflecting on actions the government has taken so far to support Palestinians, such as restoring funding to UNRWA, suspending some arms sales to Israel, and signing a "landmark" agreement with the Palestinian Authority.

Mr Lammy also noted the government's stance on supporting the independence of the international courts and the introduction of three separate sanctions packages.

But he added: "Today, we are going further."

The government will give an additional £15m to go towards funding aid and medical care in Gaza.

Mr Lammy said: "Brave medics in Gaza tell us essential medicines are running out and they cannot operate safely."

