Foreign secretary slams Israel over ‘man-made famine’ as he announces £15m Gaza aid and medical care package
David Lammy has announced £15 million of funding for aid and medical care in Gaza, as the foreign secretary branded the situation on the ground a ‘man-made famine'.
Listen to this article
The Foreign Secretary announced that the government is working to get more injured and critically ill children from Gaza into the UK for treatment.
He began his speech in the House of Commons by reflecting on actions the government has taken so far to support Palestinians, such as restoring funding to UNRWA, suspending some arms sales to Israel, and signing a "landmark" agreement with the Palestinian Authority.
Mr Lammy also noted the government's stance on supporting the independence of the international courts and the introduction of three separate sanctions packages.
But he added: "Today, we are going further."
The government will give an additional £15m to go towards funding aid and medical care in Gaza.
Mr Lammy said: "Brave medics in Gaza tell us essential medicines are running out and they cannot operate safely."
Read more: Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound flotilla turns back to Spain due to bad weather hours into journey
Read more: Dozens of ships depart Barcelona in bid to deliver aid to Gaza
The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic, and women and girls are suffering the worst of the pain.— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 31, 2025
UK support delivered through @UNFPA can make a vital difference, if Israel allows much more aid in. https://t.co/RehOhoSpD1
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also announced the government will use “legal and controlled support” to help people fleeing persecution.
She told the Commons: “We will continue to do our bit to support Ukraine, extending the Ukraine permission extension scheme by a further 24 months, with further details to be set out in due course.
“We’re also taking immediate action to rescue children who have been seriously injured in a horrendous onslaught on civilians in Gaza so they can get the health treatment they need.
“I can confirm that the Home Office has put in place systems to issue expedited visas with biometric checks conducted prior to arrival for children and their immediate accompanying family members.
“And we have done the same for all the Chevening scholars and are in the process of doing so now for the next group of students from Gaza who have been awarded fully funded scholarships and places at UK universities so they can start their studies in autumn this year.
“And later this year, we will set out plans to establish a permanent framework for refugee students to come study in the UK, so we can help more talented young people fleeing war and persecution to find a better future alongside capped and managed ways for refugees to work here in the UK.”