Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced plans for fresh sanctions on Iran. Picture: Parliament TV

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced plans for “full and further sanctions” against Iran targeting finance, energy, transport, software and other significant industries.

Around 2,000 people have been killed in protests sweeping across the Islamic Republic as the death toll continues to surge, an Iranian official confrimed on Monday. Iran has blamed the unrest on foreign influence and instigation, but Ms Cooper has slammed this as “lies and propaganda”. Announcing plans for fresh sanctions against the regime, the Foreign Secretary said in the Commons: “Just as they did in 2022, it’s absolutely clear the Iranian regime are trying to paint these protests as the result of foreign influence and instigation. “They’re using that accusation to try and whip up opposition to the protests amongst anti-Western Iranians and try to justify their vicious and sickening attacks on the ordinary civilians marching through the streets. “These are nothing but lies and propaganda being spread by a desperate regime." Read more: Iranian protester, 26, set to be hanged by regime 'after spending final 10 minutes with his family' Read more: ‘Final days and weeks’ for regime in Iran, says Germany - as about 2,000 protesters killed

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran. Picture: Getty

The nationwide protests started in Tehran's Grand Bazaar against the failing economic policies in late December, which spread to universities and other cities. Picture: Getty

She added that Tehran "must not be allowed to undermine a genuine grassroots movement drawing together people from all parts of Iranian society and spreading across multiple cities and regions.“ Ms Cooper continued: "And that is why we and other governments across the world are determined not to play into the hands of the regime or to allow our words or actions to be twisted to support their lies and propaganda… “The world is watching Iran, and the UK will continue to confront the regime’s lies, to call out its repression and to take the steps necessary to protect the UK’s interests.”

Trump has vowed that help is on its way. Picture: Truth Social

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has called on Iranians to "keep protesting" and vowed that "help is its way". Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS" "ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP" White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that diplomacy is “always the first option” but that military attacks are “on the table” in responding to the brutal repression. Sources say long-range missile strikes remain an option for Washington, where officials are also considering cyber operations and psychological campaign responses.