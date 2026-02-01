The people of Myanmar face a “dire” situation and “deepening crisis” five years on from the country’s military coup, the Foreign Secretary has warned.

In a statement released to mark the fifth anniversary of the February 1 2021 coup, Yvette Cooper also insisted the UK was committed to helping the people of Myanmar.

In the years since the overthrow of the Southeast Asian country’s democratic government, a civil war has lead to tens of thousands of deaths, the mass displacement of civilians and widespread destruction of homes.

Ms Cooper said: “Five years on from the military’s coup, the people of Myanmar face a deepening crisis.

“By overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, the will of the people was overturned and their political freedom taken away.

“Amidst this crisis, the UK remains committed to supporting a stable future for the people of Myanmar.”

