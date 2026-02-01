Foreign Secretary warns of ‘deepening crisis’ in Myanmar five years on from coup
It has been five years since a military coup overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government.
The people of Myanmar face a “dire” situation and “deepening crisis” five years on from the country’s military coup, the Foreign Secretary has warned.

In a statement released to mark the fifth anniversary of the February 1 2021 coup, Yvette Cooper also insisted the UK was committed to helping the people of Myanmar.
In the years since the overthrow of the Southeast Asian country’s democratic government, a civil war has lead to tens of thousands of deaths, the mass displacement of civilians and widespread destruction of homes.
Ms Cooper said: “Five years on from the military’s coup, the people of Myanmar face a deepening crisis.
“By overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, the will of the people was overturned and their political freedom taken away.
“Amidst this crisis, the UK remains committed to supporting a stable future for the people of Myanmar.”
Britain has supported more than 1.4 million people with humanitarian aid in the last year alone, the Foreign Secretary said, as well as 1.3 million with health services.
She added: “Yet conditions on the ground remain dire. Half of Myanmar’s children are now out of school, while women and girls face persistent violence.
“Crimes that affect us in the UK, like drug production and cyber scams, have flourished.
“The recent military-run elections were neither free nor fair.
“For the aspirations of the Myanmar people to be met, there is much that still needs to be done.
“We continue to urge all parties to protect civilians.”
The Foreign Secretary concluded: “We call on the military regime to end its airstrikes; to allow unhindered humanitarian access; to release all political prisoners including Aung San Suu Kyi; and to engage in genuine dialogue towards a democratic and peaceful transition.
“Today and always, we stand in unwavering solidarity with the people of Myanmar.”