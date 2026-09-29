Overseas visitors will not be charged to enter England’s national museums after ministers decided against changing the universal free admission policy.

It comes after months of discussions between the Government, museums, the tourism sector and local leaders to examine whether making tourists from abroad pay could boost the institutions’ finances.

Ministers in March said “charging international visitors at national museums could provide significant benefits” as they vowed to work with the sector to explore options to do so.

It came in response to an independent review published in December by former Labour minister Baroness Margaret Hodge, who said a charging model for international tourists “would align the UK with other countries, such as New Zealand and Singapore, that charge an entry fee to international visitors whilst retaining free entry for citizens and residents”.

But the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on Tuesday confirmed free admission would remain in place for everyone.

It said: “The Government believes that charging overseas visitors could deter domestic visitors and that the impacts and benefits of charging would not be felt equally across the sector and therefore will not introduce charges for overseas visitors.”