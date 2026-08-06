Foreign nationals would lose their right to social housing in the UK under a Conservative government, the party has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Foreign nationals would lose their right to social housing in the UK under a Conservative government, the party has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Tories claim around 230,000 homes would become available as a result of their plan to limit social housing entitlements. Tenants who do not qualify under the proposed policy would be expected to move out of their homes within six months. Foreign nationals with settled status, refugee status, or specific humanitarian protections can currently qualify for social housing. Asylum seekers are not eligible for social housing, unless in exceptional circumstances such as domestic abuse cases. Read More: Two more arrests as police swarm Thetford after anti-migrant violence saw homes stormed and female officer 'bitten' Read More: Persimmon improves completion guidance despite ‘challenging’ housing market

Under the Tories’ plan, any single person currently living in social housing who is not a UK, Irish or EU citizen would lose their social home. This includes those with or without children. Anyone with EU settled status would not be evicted. For future tenancies, UK nationals and those with EU settled status would be eligible, however any new EU citizens without settled status would not be. Couples, where neither of them are UK or EU citizens, and they do not have EU settled status, will lose their entitlement. Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately said: “Making Britain your home should be earned by working, paying tax and integrating. “It should not come with a free ride on the benefits system. Britain cannot be a cash machine for the world. “Labour has lost control of immigration and lost control of the welfare bill, and it is British families picking up the bill and sitting on waiting lists. “The next Conservative government will make foreign nationals ineligible for social housing. Nearly 230,000 homes could go to British families.”